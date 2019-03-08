Carers Week showcases support and advice available in Sidmouth area

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the town council, with Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Picture: Sid Valley Help Archant

Sid Valley HELP brought together organisations to recognise carers and annunced its new activities for all ages.

A new mums group has been set up at the Stowford Centre every Monday afternoon by Sid Valley HELP. Picture: Di Fuller A new mums group has been set up at the Stowford Centre every Monday afternoon by Sid Valley HELP. Picture: Di Fuller

Dedicated carers have been recognised as part of a national week through an event providing extra support and advice.

Sid Valley HELP (SVH) brought together 11 different organisations on Wednesday, June 12, to celebrate carers' week.

The charity was set up to continue providing free and confidential signposting service on health and care support services for Sid Valley residents of all ages and has recently launched a number of new activities aimed at different age groups.

Among them is a befriending service to provide support for people in the Sidmouth area who are lonely and under 60.

Councillor Ian Barlow speaks to members of the Sid Valley Memory Cafe at the carers week event. Picture: Di Fuller Councillor Ian Barlow speaks to members of the Sid Valley Memory Cafe at the carers week event. Picture: Di Fuller

The service was set up as part of the charity's aim to tackle social isolation with volunteers available to spend an hour once a week or once a fortnight meeting up with people in their home for a chat.

Di Fuller, of Sid Valley HELP, said: "Loneliness is a problem for all age groups in the Sid Valley and is a priority for Sid Valley HELP. There is no single activity or organisation that can solve loneliness on their own, but we can begin by working together as a community. Sid Valley HELP has a range of free services to combat loneliness and isolation."

A weekly new mums group started in May and runs every Monday from 1pm to 3pm at Stowford Children's Centre.

Parents with babies up to a year old are encouraged to drop in and have refreshments and meet others.

SVH volunteers run a fortnightly tea and chat at the Mustard Seed Café from 3pm to 4pm. The next drop-ins up until August are June 27, July 11 and July 25.

The charity has also launched Saturday coffee mornings at the Hotel Elizabeth between 10.30am and 12.30pm aimed at 'young at heart' ladies aged 50 to 70 to provide a social network.

The organisation is always looking for more volunteers to support its range of activities.

SVH thanked Home Safeguard, Bright Futures Upbeat, Devon Carers, Age Concern Sidmouth, Police, Fire, Counselling4Carers, Sid Valley Memory Café, Sidmouth Hospiscare and Drink Wise Age well for attending the event on June 12.

Phone 01395 892011 or 07378 964521 or go to the website www.sidvalleyhelp.org Face to face support is available at Age Concern on the High Street.