Sidmouth Pancake Day Race 2020: Racers needed

Dukes were the winners of the Pancake Races 2018 in Sidmouth organised by Sid Valley Rotary Club. Ref shs 07-18TI 7891. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth's annual pancake day race will return to the seafront next week.

The Sid Valley Rotary have organised a flipping good event for Tuesday, February 20 on The Esplanade, opposite The Hotel Elizabeth.

Junior races will be held 2.30pm until 3pm - entry is free but parental consent is required.

Senior team races will then take place between 3pm and 3.45pm - a team of four costs £20.

All the money raised from the day will be given to Balloons Charity which supports children, young people and their families before an expected death or following the death of someone close.

Malcolm Watkins, of Sid Valley Rotary, said: "I think it's fantastic that the people of Sidmouth support this annual event which helps keep the tradition of the pancake race alive.

"It provides a bit of fun for everyone whether they are participating or watching.

"I particularly enjoy seeing the friendly rivalry between the adult teams. Throughout the day everyone has a laugh whist contributing to an extremely worthwhile charity."

If you're interested in taking part call Malcolm on 07875 379417 or email malcolm.watkins@hotmail.co.uk.