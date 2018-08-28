Advanced search

Hopes of new entrants in Sidmouth Pancake Race

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 February 2019

A competitor in last year's pancake race. Ref shs 07-18TI 7863. Picture: Terry Ife

A competitor in last year's pancake race. Ref shs 07-18TI 7863. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Organisers would love to see more businesses entering teams in this year’s event

The annual pancake race along Sidmouth Esplanade takes place on Tuesday, February 19, and the organisers are hoping for some new competitors to swell the ranks.

Alec Dunn from the Rotary Club said he would love to see some businesses getting involved for the first time.

“The teams who took part last year, mainly from the hotels, are competing again, but it would be great to see some new faces” he said.

He is pleased that the solicitors WBW, who have merged with Ford Simey, will be taking part and are also sponsoring the event.

As usual there is a free children’s race, at 2.30pm, followed by the adults’ team race at 3.00. Each team pays £20 to enter, and once the event’s costs have been covered, the rest of the entrance money goes to children’s charities, mainly Balloons.

Anyone interested in taking part, or otherwise getting involved, can contact Alec at alecdunn@btinternet.com or on 01395 512540.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

