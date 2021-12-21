Pantomime back at Sidmouth Manor theatre - Oh yes it was

It was good to see Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society back on stage at the Manor Pavilion Theatre with the pantomime Dick Whittington, directed by Tanya Rees – Oh yes it was!

Written by Alan P Frayn whose popular pantos have been performed widely across the area for many seasons, and as expected this traditional script was packed with all the usual jokes and “one-liners”, with a strong storyline and the action flowing smoothly from one scene to the next.

The show certainly started with a bang when King Rat, deftly played by Gavin Haines, entered into the explosion of large pyrotechnics and was quickly challenged by Chris Shepherd as Fairy Bowbells straight from the East End.

The cast contained a good mix of adults and youngsters all interacting well together, with a great team of rampacious ratlings and some delightful dancers.

Izzy Blandamer and Ellen Cox made an attractive couple as Dick and Alice, supported by Sarah Burston as the glam roller-skating Tom, who saves the day in the end!

Tracey Stone and Ali Ransom played a good comedy duo as the Captain and Scupper, Andy Tilbrook manfully tried to keep control as the Alderman, and Ray Anderson was just right as the Sultan.

The action upped a pace in Act II with a lively sea shanty opening, a hornpipe and a great rendition of Rolling on the River.

Mark Rose grabbed the part of Idle Jack by his socks and quickly had the audience on his side, playing against such an experienced Dame as Barry Lister must have presented a challenge, but the two worked well together, reminiscent of pantos past, and certainly stole the show – the baking scene was a hoot but perhaps not for the right reasons!

With music in the capable hands of MD Joseph Binmore, and choreography under the experienced eye of Emma Wilson there were some memorable ensemble numbers, and together with lighting and sound by Tony Hill, a sparkly finale, some impressive back projection, colourful costumes, this production certainly had the “feel good” factor needed in difficult times -Oh yes it did!

Sidmouth Panto Dick Whittington - Credit: Tricia Barclay

Sidmouth Panto Dick Whittington - Credit: Tricia Barclay

Sidmouth Panto Dick Whittington - Credit: Tricia Barclay

Sidmouth Panto Dick Whittington - Credit: Tricia Barclay

Sidmouth Panto Dick Whittington - Credit: Tricia Barclay



