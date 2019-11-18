Sidmouth Patchers and Quilters hold Christmas bazaar

Hand-made fabric Christmas decorations made by Sidmouth Patchers and Quilters will be on sale at the group's Christmas bazaar on Monday, November 25.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They will include all the entries in the group's Christmas Tree challenge - a competition to create the best embellished fabric tree designs.

The entries were judged by Barbara Jansen, who is well-known among quilters in Devon.

First prize was awarded to Pam Hubbard for her 3D tree, second prize to Barbara Poole for her decorated Christmas trees bunting and third prize to Angela Crowther for her Christmas tree wall hanging.

The bazaar will take place at the Masonic Hall, from 10.30am until 1pm.

There will be plenty of individual hand-made items for sale, along with cakes and home-made preserves, and there will also be a raffle.

There will also be a display of items made by the Patchers and Quilters during the year, including the Seafest Quilt made by children at this year's Seafest.