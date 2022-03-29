Sidmouth walkway closed due to risk of a further cliff fall

Sidmouth’s undercliff walkway near Jacob’s Ladder has been closed following a small cliff fall.

The path was sealed off by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after the minor collapse on Sunday morning, March 27. Yesterday East Devon District Council’s engineering geologist, who supervises the annual rope access inspections and is familiar with this section of cliff, examined the site, and found another nearby section of cliff was also at risk of falling. Because of this, the walkway will remain closed until the council is confident that there is no further risk to the public.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Given the continued risk to the public, the council has taken the decision to keep the Undercliff walkway closed until a rope access contractor can be arranged to attend site, undertake a tactile inspection of the area surrounding the recent fall and remove any material that continues to present a risk.

“The council’s engineering team is in the process of making these arrangements and will provide updates as this develops.”

The fall is thought to have been caused by the failure of an internal joint in the cliff that could not be seen from outside when the last annual inspection took place on Tuesday, March 8. The council said it is likely that the wet winter months, combined with the last week of unseasonably hot, dry weather, have weakened this joint through a combination of shrinkage and expansion of the rock material.

People are being advised to respect the footway closure and to be aware of the tides if deciding to use the beach to access Jacob’s Ladder while the footway is closed. Access between Jacob’s Ladder and Sidmouth town remains possible at all times via Peak Hill Road.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for Coast, Country and Environment said:

The cliffs above the walkway are inspected every single year by specialists. Securing bolts, many metres long, wire restraining mess, and other safety measures are used to ensure people walking on the walkway will be safe. It's very unfortunate that we have had to close this footway, but safety is paramount."