Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe - unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

A Sidmouth payphone - which has made just three calls in the last year - could be decommissioned.

Telecoms giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of 11 public payphones across the district, with notices posted on all of the identified phones.

One payphone which could face the axe is in Sidmouth's Connaught Gardens.

BT said three calls have been made from the payphone in the last 12 months.

The issue will be discussed by Sidmouth Town Council on Monday, January 6.

Agenda papers for the meeting said: "The consultation process also gives the local community the opportunity to adopt the traditional red 'heritage' phone box and make it an asset that local people can enjoy.

"The town is council is asked whether it wishes to object to the removal of the payphone or adopt the phone box at a transfer cost of £1."