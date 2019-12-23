Advanced search

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe - unless council buys it for a quid

PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 23 December 2019

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

A Sidmouth payphone - which has made just three calls in the last year - could be decommissioned.

Telecoms giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of 11 public payphones across the district, with notices posted on all of the identified phones.

One payphone which could face the axe is in Sidmouth's Connaught Gardens.

BT said three calls have been made from the payphone in the last 12 months.

The issue will be discussed by Sidmouth Town Council on Monday, January 6.

Agenda papers for the meeting said: "The consultation process also gives the local community the opportunity to adopt the traditional red 'heritage' phone box and make it an asset that local people can enjoy.

"The town is council is asked whether it wishes to object to the removal of the payphone or adopt the phone box at a transfer cost of £1."

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Injured duo freed from vehicle following two-car collision in Sidbury

Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle following a collision in Sidbury. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Injured duo freed from vehicle following two-car collision in Sidbury

Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle following a collision in Sidbury. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe – unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth tea dances continue into 2020

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler

Local football and the soggy season to date - who has played the most and the fewest!

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

QUIZ: Can you name these Devon clubs by their badge?

Can you name these football clubs?

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists