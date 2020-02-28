Sidmouth Photo Club celebrates top ten competition result
PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2020
Archant
Sidmouth Photographic Club enjoy top ten position at prestigious competition.
The Western Counties Photographic Federation's (WCPF) annual inter-club competition for digital images is a high point for photographic clubs throughout the South West of England.
A total of 56 groups entered the competition in February at the Corn Exchange, Exeter, judged by a panel of three experts.
Clubs submitted 18 digital images and prizes were awarded individually and to the top two clubs, who were invited to represent the WCPF at the prestigious Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) Inter-Club PDI Championship.
Sidmouth's images were consistently highly marked and the club was awarded eighth place overall (out of 56), jointly with Exmouth and Backwell.
Top marks for Sidmouth went to Bob Reynolds for his wonderfully evocative image entitled Scottish Wildcat.
More information can be found at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.