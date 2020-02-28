Gallery

Sidmouth Photo Club celebrates top ten competition result

Scottish Wildcat Picture: Bob Reynolds Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club enjoy top ten position at prestigious competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gannet Picture: Brian Sherlow Gannet Picture: Brian Sherlow

The Western Counties Photographic Federation's (WCPF) annual inter-club competition for digital images is a high point for photographic clubs throughout the South West of England.

A total of 56 groups entered the competition in February at the Corn Exchange, Exeter, judged by a panel of three experts.

Clubs submitted 18 digital images and prizes were awarded individually and to the top two clubs, who were invited to represent the WCPF at the prestigious Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) Inter-Club PDI Championship.

Sidmouth's images were consistently highly marked and the club was awarded eighth place overall (out of 56), jointly with Exmouth and Backwell.

Cossack Picture: Tony Spooner Cossack Picture: Tony Spooner

Top marks for Sidmouth went to Bob Reynolds for his wonderfully evocative image entitled Scottish Wildcat.

More information can be found at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

Little Owl Picture: Ian Hosker Little Owl Picture: Ian Hosker

Five Guys in Pushar Picture: Harri Pollard Five Guys in Pushar Picture: Harri Pollard

Lady of Samarkand Picture: Bob Reynolds Lady of Samarkand Picture: Bob Reynolds

Breakfast after the lions have left Picture: Jane Baker Breakfast after the lions have left Picture: Jane Baker

Sealing the Deal Picture: Bob Reynolds Sealing the Deal Picture: Bob Reynolds

Subway Dreaming Picture: Harri Pollard Subway Dreaming Picture: Harri Pollard

Rope and Redhead Picture: Bob Reynolds Rope and Redhead Picture: Bob Reynolds

Surfer at Sunset Picture: Sue Cox Surfer at Sunset Picture: Sue Cox

No Hands Picture: Tony Spooner No Hands Picture: Tony Spooner

Spreading the News Picture: Mike Hawkridge Spreading the News Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Non Breaking Breakwater Picture: Brian Sherlow Non Breaking Breakwater Picture: Brian Sherlow

Lonely Passageway Picture: Mike Hawkridge Lonely Passageway Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Are We Lost? Picture: Mike Hawkridge Are We Lost? Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Just Waiting Picture: Mike Hawkridge Just Waiting Picture: Mike Hawkridge