Advanced search

Gallery

Sidmouth Photo Club celebrates top ten competition result

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2020

Scottish Wildcat Picture: Bob Reynolds

Scottish Wildcat Picture: Bob Reynolds

Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club enjoy top ten position at prestigious competition.

Gannet Picture: Brian SherlowGannet Picture: Brian Sherlow

The Western Counties Photographic Federation's (WCPF) annual inter-club competition for digital images is a high point for photographic clubs throughout the South West of England.

A total of 56 groups entered the competition in February at the Corn Exchange, Exeter, judged by a panel of three experts.

Clubs submitted 18 digital images and prizes were awarded individually and to the top two clubs, who were invited to represent the WCPF at the prestigious Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) Inter-Club PDI Championship.

Sidmouth's images were consistently highly marked and the club was awarded eighth place overall (out of 56), jointly with Exmouth and Backwell.

Cossack Picture: Tony SpoonerCossack Picture: Tony Spooner

Top marks for Sidmouth went to Bob Reynolds for his wonderfully evocative image entitled Scottish Wildcat.

More information can be found at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

Little Owl Picture: Ian HoskerLittle Owl Picture: Ian Hosker

Five Guys in Pushar Picture: Harri PollardFive Guys in Pushar Picture: Harri Pollard

Lady of Samarkand Picture: Bob ReynoldsLady of Samarkand Picture: Bob Reynolds

Breakfast after the lions have left Picture: Jane BakerBreakfast after the lions have left Picture: Jane Baker

Sealing the Deal Picture: Bob ReynoldsSealing the Deal Picture: Bob Reynolds

Subway Dreaming Picture: Harri PollardSubway Dreaming Picture: Harri Pollard

Rope and Redhead Picture: Bob ReynoldsRope and Redhead Picture: Bob Reynolds

Surfer at Sunset Picture: Sue CoxSurfer at Sunset Picture: Sue Cox

No Hands Picture: Tony SpoonerNo Hands Picture: Tony Spooner

Spreading the News Picture: Mike HawkridgeSpreading the News Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Non Breaking Breakwater Picture: Brian SherlowNon Breaking Breakwater Picture: Brian Sherlow

Lonely Passageway Picture: Mike HawkridgeLonely Passageway Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Are We Lost? Picture: Mike HawkridgeAre We Lost? Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Just Waiting Picture: Mike HawkridgeJust Waiting Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Grey Heron Fledgings, Camargue Keith RidingsGrey Heron Fledgings, Camargue Keith Ridings

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

‘Overwhelming’ community support for Sidmouth Wear a Hat Week

Charlotte Reid models a hat for Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Wear a Hat Week

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force at multiple events

Sidmouth Running Club members of the latest beginners course, (from the left) Deborah Langham, Melissa Bowns, Andy Swain. Front Emma Page, who all completed the three-mile route. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Running Club juniors impress at Jacobs Ladder meeting

Sidmouth Running Club juniors at the jacobs ladder meeting. Picture: CLAIRE ASHBY

Ottery boss speaks about the 5-0 loss to Watcombe Wanderers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterettes facing a busy run-in

Drive 24