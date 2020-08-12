Advanced search

Gallery

Through the lens: Sidmouth Photo Club sees the light

PUBLISHED: 18:30 15 August 2020

The Joy of Movement Picture: Marc Newson

The Joy of Movement Picture: Marc Newson

Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club gives a round-up of its activities throughout July.

Jacobs Ladder Beach Picture: Mike HawkridgeJacobs Ladder Beach Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Local radio station Exmouth Air has a new transmitter for the Sidmouth area and news of the success of Sidmouth Photographic Club reached its presenter, Howard James.

He will be interviewing club chairperson Harri Morris on Sunday, August 16, live on air.

In step Picture: Michael GinsbergIn step Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Members were recently treated to entertaining presentations from professional photographers including Guy Edwardes who gave a talk entitled ‘Seeing the Light’, to a Zoom audience of almost 100 photographers.

On July 22, Wales-based Paul Harris gave Sidmouth a personal perspective of his working life as a professional documentary and adventure photographer.

Faded Glory Picture: Marc NewsonFaded Glory Picture: Marc Newson

The popular one-a-week challenge continues, where members submit an image-based on a weekly theme. These images are taken from the subjects: Angles, Movement, Flower and Shiny.

Giant Hogweed Picture: Bob ReynoldsGiant Hogweed Picture: Bob Reynolds

Bright shiny thing Picture: Michael GinsbergBright shiny thing Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Angles, natural and man made Picture: John MarchbankAngles, natural and man made Picture: John Marchbank

Angles Picture: Julian ShawAngles Picture: Julian Shaw

An Angle of view Picture: Marc NewsonAn Angle of view Picture: Marc Newson

Worlds within worlds Picture: Michael GinsbergWorlds within worlds Picture: Michael Ginsberg

White Orchid Picture: Jane BakerWhite Orchid Picture: Jane Baker

Weird Moon Rising Picture: Jane BakerWeird Moon Rising Picture: Jane Baker

Umbrella Angles Picture: Paul GaleUmbrella Angles Picture: Paul Gale

turbocharged Picture: Ian Hoskerturbocharged Picture: Ian Hosker

Time to shine - Open Hapiness Picture: Harri MorrisTime to shine - Open Hapiness Picture: Harri Morris

The rose between two angles Picture: Harri MorrisThe rose between two angles Picture: Harri Morris

The Esplanade Picture: Harri MorrisThe Esplanade Picture: Harri Morris

Smokin' dice Picture: James LeacockSmokin' dice Picture: James Leacock

Shiny Jugged Hares Picture: Sue CoxShiny Jugged Hares Picture: Sue Cox

Shiny CD with water drop Picture: Paul GaleShiny CD with water drop Picture: Paul Gale

Shine on you crazy Diamond Picture: James LeacockShine on you crazy Diamond Picture: James Leacock

Rushing through the woods Picture: John MarchbankRushing through the woods Picture: John Marchbank

Reggie on the run Picture: Michael GinsbergReggie on the run Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Out of the blue Picture: John MarchbankOut of the blue Picture: John Marchbank

One summer evening Picture: Harri MorrisOne summer evening Picture: Harri Morris

Nature's Shiny Aeroplane Picture: Bob ReynoldsNature's Shiny Aeroplane Picture: Bob Reynolds

Old Angles Picture: Pam SterlingOld Angles Picture: Pam Sterling

My Shiny Balls Picture: Jane BakerMy Shiny Balls Picture: Jane Baker

Nasturtium come on in Piicture: Keith RidingsNasturtium come on in Piicture: Keith Ridings

Movement Dreaming Spires Picture: Tony SpoonerMovement Dreaming Spires Picture: Tony Spooner

Lilium Tescorius (Tesco Lilly) Picture: James LeacockLilium Tescorius (Tesco Lilly) Picture: James Leacock

Movement of Air Picture: Paul GaleMovement of Air Picture: Paul Gale

Misty Purple Picture: Mike HawkridgeMisty Purple Picture: Mike Hawkridge

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Application lodged for ‘Shepherd Huts’ holiday accommodation in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Application lodged for ‘Shepherd Huts’ holiday accommodation in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! Current sporting affairs for a Soggy Saturday in August

Sports Quiz header

Sidmouth Town boss: Will a new league campaign start on time?

Football on pitch

World War Two veteran remembers wartime in Burma

Sidmouth-based WW2 veteran Colin James Scherf who wants people to recognise VJ Day in the same spirt of VE Day. Picture: Ann Stone

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Dramatic turnaround in fortunes throughout final stages of Ottery competition

The two sets of finalists in the Ottery St Mary competition (left to right) Mike Kelsey, Marion Kelsey, Gerrard McCarthy, Margaret Bright, George Hutchinson and Tony Panzeri. Picture: OSMBC