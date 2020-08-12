Gallery
Through the lens: Sidmouth Photo Club sees the light
PUBLISHED: 18:30 15 August 2020
Michael Ginsberg
The Joy of Movement Picture: Marc Newson
Sidmouth Photographic Club gives a round-up of its activities throughout July.
Jacobs Ladder Beach Picture: Mike Hawkridge
Local radio station Exmouth Air has a new transmitter for the Sidmouth area and news of the success of Sidmouth Photographic Club reached its presenter, Howard James.
He will be interviewing club chairperson Harri Morris on Sunday, August 16, live on air.
In step Picture: Michael Ginsberg
Members were recently treated to entertaining presentations from professional photographers including Guy Edwardes who gave a talk entitled ‘Seeing the Light’, to a Zoom audience of almost 100 photographers.
On July 22, Wales-based Paul Harris gave Sidmouth a personal perspective of his working life as a professional documentary and adventure photographer.
Faded Glory Picture: Marc Newson
The popular one-a-week challenge continues, where members submit an image-based on a weekly theme. These images are taken from the subjects: Angles, Movement, Flower and Shiny.
