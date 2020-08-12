Gallery

Through the lens: Sidmouth Photo Club sees the light

The Joy of Movement Picture: Marc Newson Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club gives a round-up of its activities throughout July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacobs Ladder Beach Picture: Mike Hawkridge Jacobs Ladder Beach Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Local radio station Exmouth Air has a new transmitter for the Sidmouth area and news of the success of Sidmouth Photographic Club reached its presenter, Howard James.

He will be interviewing club chairperson Harri Morris on Sunday, August 16, live on air.

In step Picture: Michael Ginsberg In step Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Members were recently treated to entertaining presentations from professional photographers including Guy Edwardes who gave a talk entitled ‘Seeing the Light’, to a Zoom audience of almost 100 photographers.

On July 22, Wales-based Paul Harris gave Sidmouth a personal perspective of his working life as a professional documentary and adventure photographer.

Faded Glory Picture: Marc Newson Faded Glory Picture: Marc Newson

The popular one-a-week challenge continues, where members submit an image-based on a weekly theme. These images are taken from the subjects: Angles, Movement, Flower and Shiny.

Giant Hogweed Picture: Bob Reynolds Giant Hogweed Picture: Bob Reynolds

Bright shiny thing Picture: Michael Ginsberg Bright shiny thing Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Angles, natural and man made Picture: John Marchbank Angles, natural and man made Picture: John Marchbank

Angles Picture: Julian Shaw Angles Picture: Julian Shaw

An Angle of view Picture: Marc Newson An Angle of view Picture: Marc Newson

Worlds within worlds Picture: Michael Ginsberg Worlds within worlds Picture: Michael Ginsberg

White Orchid Picture: Jane Baker White Orchid Picture: Jane Baker

Weird Moon Rising Picture: Jane Baker Weird Moon Rising Picture: Jane Baker

Umbrella Angles Picture: Paul Gale Umbrella Angles Picture: Paul Gale

turbocharged Picture: Ian Hosker turbocharged Picture: Ian Hosker

Time to shine - Open Hapiness Picture: Harri Morris Time to shine - Open Hapiness Picture: Harri Morris

The rose between two angles Picture: Harri Morris The rose between two angles Picture: Harri Morris

The Esplanade Picture: Harri Morris The Esplanade Picture: Harri Morris

Smokin' dice Picture: James Leacock Smokin' dice Picture: James Leacock

Shiny Jugged Hares Picture: Sue Cox Shiny Jugged Hares Picture: Sue Cox

Shiny CD with water drop Picture: Paul Gale Shiny CD with water drop Picture: Paul Gale

Shine on you crazy Diamond Picture: James Leacock Shine on you crazy Diamond Picture: James Leacock

Rushing through the woods Picture: John Marchbank Rushing through the woods Picture: John Marchbank

Reggie on the run Picture: Michael Ginsberg Reggie on the run Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Out of the blue Picture: John Marchbank Out of the blue Picture: John Marchbank

One summer evening Picture: Harri Morris One summer evening Picture: Harri Morris

Nature's Shiny Aeroplane Picture: Bob Reynolds Nature's Shiny Aeroplane Picture: Bob Reynolds

Old Angles Picture: Pam Sterling Old Angles Picture: Pam Sterling

My Shiny Balls Picture: Jane Baker My Shiny Balls Picture: Jane Baker

Nasturtium come on in Piicture: Keith Ridings Nasturtium come on in Piicture: Keith Ridings

Movement Dreaming Spires Picture: Tony Spooner Movement Dreaming Spires Picture: Tony Spooner

Lilium Tescorius (Tesco Lilly) Picture: James Leacock Lilium Tescorius (Tesco Lilly) Picture: James Leacock

Movement of Air Picture: Paul Gale Movement of Air Picture: Paul Gale

Misty Purple Picture: Mike Hawkridge Misty Purple Picture: Mike Hawkridge