Sidmouth’s camera club gets innovative for the summer season
PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 July 2020
Archant
New members welcomed as club seeks to widen its appeal with a busy online progarmme.
The switch to a busy online programme during lockdown has attracted new members to join Sidmouth Photographic Club who are offering a promotional membership of £10 per person until the new season begins in September.
Club Secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “We, like many other photographic clubs, have had to adapt the way we interact with members.
“This involved some innovative new ideas and has actually widened the content we are able to offer members over the summer months.
“We have even been approached by clubs outside the district and will be entering a new online head-to-head, with Bramhall and Woodley clubs on August 5.”
The One-a-Week has continued to prove popular with imaginative and varied images, some of which are featured on these pages for the weeks’ set subjects of Time, Symmetry and Clouds.
For more information, visit www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.