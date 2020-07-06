Gallery

Sidmouth’s camera club gets innovative for the summer season

The Time Traveller Picture: Marc Newson Archant

New members welcomed as club seeks to widen its appeal with a busy online progarmme.

Swimming in the Clouds Picture: Sarah Hall Swimming in the Clouds Picture: Sarah Hall

The switch to a busy online programme during lockdown has attracted new members to join Sidmouth Photographic Club who are offering a promotional membership of £10 per person until the new season begins in September.

Club Secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “We, like many other photographic clubs, have had to adapt the way we interact with members.

Small Cloud of Bubbles Picture: Michael Ginsberg Small Cloud of Bubbles Picture: Michael Ginsberg

“This involved some innovative new ideas and has actually widened the content we are able to offer members over the summer months.

“We have even been approached by clubs outside the district and will be entering a new online head-to-head, with Bramhall and Woodley clubs on August 5.”

Parental Symmetry Picture: John Marchbank Parental Symmetry Picture: John Marchbank

The One-a-Week has continued to prove popular with imaginative and varied images, some of which are featured on these pages for the weeks’ set subjects of Time, Symmetry and Clouds.

For more information, visit www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

One O'clock, Two O'clock, Three O'clock Picture: Sarah Hall One O'clock, Two O'clock, Three O'clock Picture: Sarah Hall

No Screen Time Picture: Michael Ginsberg No Screen Time Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Welcome to the Machine Picture: Mike Hawkridge Welcome to the Machine Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Natural Symmetry Picture: Michael Ginsberg Natural Symmetry Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Head in the Clouds Picture: Keith Ridings Head in the Clouds Picture: Keith Ridings

Just a Few Clouds Picture: John Marchbank Just a Few Clouds Picture: John Marchbank

Fish Forks Picture: Keith Ridings Fish Forks Picture: Keith Ridings

Time has Flown Picture: Mike Hawkridge Time has Flown Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Lupin Kaleidoscope Picture: Paul Gale Lupin Kaleidoscope Picture: Paul Gale

Fork Handles or Four Candles Picture: Sue Cox Fork Handles or Four Candles Picture: Sue Cox

Keeping Time Picture: Teresa Jacombs Keeping Time Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Don't Kill Time Because Time Will Kill You Picture: James Leacock Don't Kill Time Because Time Will Kill You Picture: James Leacock

On Cloud Nine Picture: Mike Hawkridge On Cloud Nine Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Mean Time Picture: Keith Ridings Mean Time Picture: Keith Ridings

Cork Heart Picture: Teresa Jacombs Cork Heart Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Clouds - in the style of Rene Magritte Picture: Paul Gale Clouds - in the style of Rene Magritte Picture: Paul Gale

Clouds Picture: Steve Sulivan Clouds Picture: Steve Sulivan

Who Let the Dogs Out Picture: Marc Newson Who Let the Dogs Out Picture: Marc Newson

A Cloud of Uncertainty Hangs Over the Road Ahead Picture: Harri Morris A Cloud of Uncertainty Hangs Over the Road Ahead Picture: Harri Morris

Wheels of Time Picture: Steve Jupp Wheels of Time Picture: Steve Jupp

Time Waits for No One Picture: Tony Spooner Time Waits for No One Picture: Tony Spooner

Turning Back in Time Picture: Harri Morris Turning Back in Time Picture: Harri Morris

The Sands of Time Picture: Paul Gale The Sands of Time Picture: Paul Gale