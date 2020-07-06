Advanced search

Sidmouth’s camera club gets innovative for the summer season

PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 July 2020

The Time Traveller Picture: Marc Newson

Archant

New members welcomed as club seeks to widen its appeal with a busy online progarmme.

Swimming in the Clouds Picture: Sarah HallSwimming in the Clouds Picture: Sarah Hall

The switch to a busy online programme during lockdown has attracted new members to join Sidmouth Photographic Club who are offering a promotional membership of £10 per person until the new season begins in September.

Club Secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “We, like many other photographic clubs, have had to adapt the way we interact with members.

Small Cloud of Bubbles Picture: Michael GinsbergSmall Cloud of Bubbles Picture: Michael Ginsberg

“This involved some innovative new ideas and has actually widened the content we are able to offer members over the summer months.

“We have even been approached by clubs outside the district and will be entering a new online head-to-head, with Bramhall and Woodley clubs on August 5.”

Parental Symmetry Picture: John MarchbankParental Symmetry Picture: John Marchbank

The One-a-Week has continued to prove popular with imaginative and varied images, some of which are featured on these pages for the weeks’ set subjects of Time, Symmetry and Clouds.

For more information, visit www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

One O'clock, Two O'clock, Three O'clock Picture: Sarah HallOne O'clock, Two O'clock, Three O'clock Picture: Sarah Hall

No Screen Time Picture: Michael GinsbergNo Screen Time Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Welcome to the Machine Picture: Mike HawkridgeWelcome to the Machine Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Natural Symmetry Picture: Michael GinsbergNatural Symmetry Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Head in the Clouds Picture: Keith RidingsHead in the Clouds Picture: Keith Ridings

Just a Few Clouds Picture: John MarchbankJust a Few Clouds Picture: John Marchbank

Fish Forks Picture: Keith RidingsFish Forks Picture: Keith Ridings

Time has Flown Picture: Mike HawkridgeTime has Flown Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Lupin Kaleidoscope Picture: Paul GaleLupin Kaleidoscope Picture: Paul Gale

Fork Handles or Four Candles Picture: Sue CoxFork Handles or Four Candles Picture: Sue Cox

Keeping Time Picture: Teresa JacombsKeeping Time Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Don't Kill Time Because Time Will Kill You Picture: James LeacockDon't Kill Time Because Time Will Kill You Picture: James Leacock

On Cloud Nine Picture: Mike HawkridgeOn Cloud Nine Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Mean Time Picture: Keith RidingsMean Time Picture: Keith Ridings

Cork Heart Picture: Teresa JacombsCork Heart Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Clouds - in the style of Rene Magritte Picture: Paul GaleClouds - in the style of Rene Magritte Picture: Paul Gale

Clouds Picture: Steve SulivanClouds Picture: Steve Sulivan

Who Let the Dogs Out Picture: Marc NewsonWho Let the Dogs Out Picture: Marc Newson

A Cloud of Uncertainty Hangs Over the Road Ahead Picture: Harri MorrisA Cloud of Uncertainty Hangs Over the Road Ahead Picture: Harri Morris

Wheels of Time Picture: Steve JuppWheels of Time Picture: Steve Jupp

Time Waits for No One Picture: Tony SpoonerTime Waits for No One Picture: Tony Spooner

Turning Back in Time Picture: Harri MorrisTurning Back in Time Picture: Harri Morris

The Sands of Time Picture: Paul GaleThe Sands of Time Picture: Paul Gale

