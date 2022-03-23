Busy start to the year for photo club as new members join

The weekly programme of events is well underway at Sidmouth Photo Club and has seen a welcome return to in-person meetings at All Saints Hall.



For the first time ever, the club will continue to meet weekly over the summer break with a number of organised photo excursions including a trip from Paignton to Kingswear steam railway, Bristol’s famous Amos Vale Cemetery and West Somerset Coast and Dartmoor landscapes, amongst others.



Club secretary Mike Hawkridge ARPS is delighted with the number of new members joining. He said: “New members are always welcome and with the proposed full-year programme of weekly events, there is no better time to join than now especially as the fee is discounted pro-rata.

“Our award scheme for competitions is working well and we have a new initiative to encourage small friendship groups for members to support each other in pursuing their photographic aims.”



Some club members have been enjoying considerable personal attention too. Many readers will recognise the images by Mike Hawkridge ARPS and Harri Morris LRPS which recently graced the Billboard project in conjunction with Sidmouth School of Art and Sarah Hall’s success in the prestigious Portrait of Britain 2021 competition has seen her image displayed in major stations and shopping centres up and down the country.



You can see these images on these pages and more information about the club is available at sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk



Bronze medal winner - Still Smiling - Credit: Isobel Francis





Fragments of Sidmouth - Credit: Mike Hawkridge ARPS





Gold medal winner - Brimham Rocks - Credit: Mike Hawkridge ARPS





Gold medal winner - Cascade - Credit: Steve Andrews





Gold medal winner - Looking For Prey - Credit: Graham Ford





Portrait of a lifeboat volonteer - Credit: Sarah Hall





Silver medal winner - Ghoulish and Ghosties - Credit: Isobel Francis





Silver medal winner Keeping The Past Alive - Credit: Karen Kubran





Silver medal winner - Walking The Cobb - Credit: Tony Spooner





Bronze medal winner - Harpford Bridge - Credit: Michael Ginsberg



