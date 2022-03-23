News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Busy start to the year for photo club as new members join

Michael Ginsberg

Published: 1:19 PM March 23, 2022
Gold medal winner - Close Call

Gold medal winner - Close Call - Credit: Brian Sherlow

The weekly programme of events is well underway at Sidmouth Photo Club and has seen a welcome return to in-person meetings at All Saints Hall. 

For the first time ever, the club will continue to meet weekly over the summer break with a number of organised photo excursions including a trip from Paignton to Kingswear steam railway, Bristol’s famous Amos Vale Cemetery and West Somerset Coast and Dartmoor landscapes, amongst others.

Club secretary Mike Hawkridge ARPS is delighted with the number of new members joining. He said: “New members are always welcome and with the proposed full-year programme of weekly events, there is no better time to join than now especially as the fee is discounted pro-rata. 
“Our award scheme for competitions is working well and we have a new initiative to encourage small friendship groups for members to support each other in pursuing their photographic aims.”

Some club members have been enjoying considerable personal attention too. Many readers will recognise the images by Mike Hawkridge ARPS and Harri Morris LRPS which recently graced the Billboard project in conjunction with Sidmouth School of Art and Sarah Hall’s success in the prestigious Portrait of Britain 2021 competition has seen her image displayed in major stations and shopping centres up and down the country.

You can see these images on these pages and more information about the club is available at sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk
 

Bronze medal winner - Still Smiling

Bronze medal winner - Still Smiling - Credit: Isobel Francis


Fragments of Sidmouth

Fragments of Sidmouth - Credit: Mike Hawkridge ARPS


Gold medal winner - Brimham Rocks

Gold medal winner - Brimham Rocks - Credit: Mike Hawkridge ARPS


Gold medal winner - Cascade

Gold medal winner - Cascade - Credit: Steve Andrews


Gold medal winner - Looking For Prey

Gold medal winner - Looking For Prey - Credit: Graham Ford


Portrait of a lifeboat volonteer

Portrait of a lifeboat volonteer - Credit: Sarah Hall


Silver medal winner - Ghoulish and Ghosties

Silver medal winner - Ghoulish and Ghosties - Credit: Isobel Francis


Silver medal winner Keeping The Past Alive

Silver medal winner Keeping The Past Alive - Credit: Karen Kubran


Silver medal winner - Walking The Cobb

Silver medal winner - Walking The Cobb - Credit: Tony Spooner


Bronze medal winner - Harpford Bridge

Bronze medal winner - Harpford Bridge - Credit: Michael Ginsberg


