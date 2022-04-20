Snap up the chance to join photo club

Joining the club, you could take pictures like this - fragments of Sidmouth - Credit: Mike Hawkridge ARPS

Sidmouth Photography club are on the lookout for new members.

The group hold weekly meetings in person at All Saints Church in the town, as well as online sessions, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Club activities include visiting speakers, hands-on workshops and tutorials, critique sessions, social photographic outings, and external competitions in night photography, landscape, portrait and street.

A spokesperson for the Sidmouth Photographic Club said: "Sidmouth Photographic Club is a friendly group of amateur photographers, with a wide range of ability and experience.

"You are cordially invited to find out more about what the club has to offer. Just visit the website, where you will find all the information and an enquiry form to fill in to receive full details."

Sidmouth Photographic Club has been going for more than 80 years. The first meeting was held on October 28, 1937, at which time it was called the Sidmouth Camera Club

To join, visit www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and fill in the enquiry form.



