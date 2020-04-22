Advanced search

Alternative programme of activities for photo club

PUBLISHED: 15:06 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 22 April 2020

Jurassic Dawn Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Jurassic Dawn Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Michael Ginsberg

Sidmouth photo club gets creative and adapts to the restrictions of Covid lockdown.

Corfu Village Picture: Charlotte SulivanCorfu Village Picture: Charlotte Sulivan

Sidmouth Photographic Club has released a full programme of weekly meetings, competitions, tutorials and guest speaker events, all online.

In addition, it is running the popular ‘One-a-Week’, which encourages members to contribute one image per week on a set theme, which have so far included texture, natural form and colour.

Exhausted Porter Picture: Bob ReynoldsExhausted Porter Picture: Bob Reynolds

Club secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “Photographers are very lucky that their medium lends itself to collaboration online and there are so many different imaginative ways to take creative images at home.”

The final competition of the season was judged online by Barry Holmes FRPS on Wednesday, April 15, with almost all members in attendance to witness live his critique and award of scores and placings.

Five a Day Picture: Michael GinsbergFive a Day Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Some of the successful photographers are represented here.

A special offer is available from the club for prospective new members who might wish to become involved online in anticipation of joining in with the personal meetings and events, when normal service is restored.

Turnstones flying in Storm Dennis Picture: Tony VelteropTurnstones flying in Storm Dennis Picture: Tony Velterop

For more club information go to www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

Tranquility Picture: John MarchbankTranquility Picture: John Marchbank

The game of chase Picture: Sarah HallThe game of chase Picture: Sarah Hall

Thames Barge Setting Sail Picture: Paul GaleThames Barge Setting Sail Picture: Paul Gale

Sidmouth at dusk Picture: Brenda CockettSidmouth at dusk Picture: Brenda Cockett

Canary Wharf Picture: Mike HawkridgeCanary Wharf Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Beach racing Picture: Suzanne ParsonsBeach racing Picture: Suzanne Parsons

Oops Picture: Tony SpoonerOops Picture: Tony Spooner

Joe Picture: Julian ShawJoe Picture: Julian Shaw

Camellia and Friends Picture: Teresa JacombsCamellia and Friends Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Parcoul Mill river Dronne France Picture: Keith RidingsParcoul Mill river Dronne France Picture: Keith Ridings

Little Blue Heron Picture: Julian ShawLittle Blue Heron Picture: Julian Shaw

Stormy sky reflections Picture: Sue CoxStormy sky reflections Picture: Sue Cox

Hartland Quay Picture: John MarchbankHartland Quay Picture: John Marchbank

