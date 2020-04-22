Gallery

Alternative programme of activities for photo club

Jurassic Dawn Picture: Michael Ginsberg Michael Ginsberg

Sidmouth photo club gets creative and adapts to the restrictions of Covid lockdown.

Corfu Village Picture: Charlotte Sulivan Corfu Village Picture: Charlotte Sulivan

Sidmouth Photographic Club has released a full programme of weekly meetings, competitions, tutorials and guest speaker events, all online.

In addition, it is running the popular ‘One-a-Week’, which encourages members to contribute one image per week on a set theme, which have so far included texture, natural form and colour.

Exhausted Porter Picture: Bob Reynolds Exhausted Porter Picture: Bob Reynolds

Club secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “Photographers are very lucky that their medium lends itself to collaboration online and there are so many different imaginative ways to take creative images at home.”

The final competition of the season was judged online by Barry Holmes FRPS on Wednesday, April 15, with almost all members in attendance to witness live his critique and award of scores and placings.

Five a Day Picture: Michael Ginsberg Five a Day Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Some of the successful photographers are represented here.

A special offer is available from the club for prospective new members who might wish to become involved online in anticipation of joining in with the personal meetings and events, when normal service is restored.

Turnstones flying in Storm Dennis Picture: Tony Velterop Turnstones flying in Storm Dennis Picture: Tony Velterop

For more club information go to www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

Tranquility Picture: John Marchbank Tranquility Picture: John Marchbank

The game of chase Picture: Sarah Hall The game of chase Picture: Sarah Hall

Thames Barge Setting Sail Picture: Paul Gale Thames Barge Setting Sail Picture: Paul Gale

Sidmouth at dusk Picture: Brenda Cockett Sidmouth at dusk Picture: Brenda Cockett

Canary Wharf Picture: Mike Hawkridge Canary Wharf Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Beach racing Picture: Suzanne Parsons Beach racing Picture: Suzanne Parsons

Oops Picture: Tony Spooner Oops Picture: Tony Spooner

Joe Picture: Julian Shaw Joe Picture: Julian Shaw

Camellia and Friends Picture: Teresa Jacombs Camellia and Friends Picture: Teresa Jacombs

Parcoul Mill river Dronne France Picture: Keith Ridings Parcoul Mill river Dronne France Picture: Keith Ridings

Little Blue Heron Picture: Julian Shaw Little Blue Heron Picture: Julian Shaw

Stormy sky reflections Picture: Sue Cox Stormy sky reflections Picture: Sue Cox

Hartland Quay Picture: John Marchbank Hartland Quay Picture: John Marchbank