Alternative programme of activities for photo club
PUBLISHED: 15:06 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 22 April 2020
Michael Ginsberg
Sidmouth photo club gets creative and adapts to the restrictions of Covid lockdown.
Sidmouth Photographic Club has released a full programme of weekly meetings, competitions, tutorials and guest speaker events, all online.
In addition, it is running the popular ‘One-a-Week’, which encourages members to contribute one image per week on a set theme, which have so far included texture, natural form and colour.
Club secretary Mike Hawkridge said: “Photographers are very lucky that their medium lends itself to collaboration online and there are so many different imaginative ways to take creative images at home.”
The final competition of the season was judged online by Barry Holmes FRPS on Wednesday, April 15, with almost all members in attendance to witness live his critique and award of scores and placings.
Some of the successful photographers are represented here.
A special offer is available from the club for prospective new members who might wish to become involved online in anticipation of joining in with the personal meetings and events, when normal service is restored.
For more club information go to www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk
