Torbay camera club win back top honours in two way battle with Sidmouth

Beach Dancer - Picture: Sarah Hall Archant

Sidmouth Photo Club November report: Torbay win against Sidmouth in annual head-to-head.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dancing to the Breeze Picture: Lizzie Hankin Dancing to the Breeze Picture: Lizzie Hankin

In a hotly contested competition judged by Peter Fry, Torbay Photographic Club came out on top with 418 vs 413 points in the 14th annual head to head with Sidmouth.

Torbay took all three top places to win although Sidmouth was ahead on average scores across the rest of the board. It was a thrilling competition with some excellent photography and sets a high standard for the return match next year.

Dancing in the Moonlight Picture: Julian Shaw Dancing in the Moonlight Picture: Julian Shaw

For many photographers, it is the transition to take control of the manual settings of their camera that brings the greatest satisfaction but can also be the most challenging to master. The interconnectivity of shutter speed, aperture size (or f-stop) and ISO is called the Exposure Triangle. Each can be adjusted to achieve different outcomes, such as freezing action, for example, or throwing the background of portraits out of focus to bring attention to the subject, and the skill of being able to balance these settings to achieve creative control and a perfect exposure is sometimes referred to as Camera Craft. New members will find that Sidmouth PC has a dedicated training officer and online resources to help and there is always someone on hand to ask those niggling difficult questions.

Competitions are in full swing for all experiences and in addition to the external competitions such as the Torbay Battle, there is the series of internal club competitions open to all.

Puppet Convention Picture: Michael Ginsberg Puppet Convention Picture: Michael Ginsberg

At a special meeting on the 18th November, members of the committee were on hand to answer questions and some of the newest members were able to share a small selection of their images to “break the ice” and demonstrate their very diverse interests in photography. These included a number of excellent Mobile Phone Images (MPI’s). The Club has dedicated competitions for MPI’s and some club members use phones exclusively. Congratulations to Torbay for a well deserved win and better luck Sidmouth for next year.

The images for this page have been selected from the club’s One a Week challenge and more images and information can be found at www.sidmouthphotoclub.com.

Autumn Leaves Picture: Sue Cox Autumn Leaves Picture: Sue Cox

Reflecting on Autumn's Glory Picture: John Marchbank Reflecting on Autumn's Glory Picture: John Marchbank

Raining Leaves Picture: Michael Ginsberg Raining Leaves Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Rain Again! Picture: Jane Baker Rain Again! Picture: Jane Baker

Po(u)ring Over Paella Picture: SJupp Po(u)ring Over Paella Picture: SJupp

Photographer at Work Picture: Jane Baker Photographer at Work Picture: Jane Baker

Our Chairperson Picture: Julian Shaw Our Chairperson Picture: Julian Shaw

Paddleboarding by Moonlight Picture: Harri Morris Paddleboarding by Moonlight Picture: Harri Morris

Moonlit Portrait Picture: SJupp Moonlit Portrait Picture: SJupp

Lighting the Way Picture: Jane Baker Lighting the Way Picture: Jane Baker

I've Got My Eye on You Picture: Harri Morris I've Got My Eye on You Picture: Harri Morris

I am Watching You Picture: Jane Baker I am Watching You Picture: Jane Baker

I am a Fruit Fly Picture: Ian Hosker I am a Fruit Fly Picture: Ian Hosker

Fog Picture: Sarah Hall Fog Picture: Sarah Hall

Under the Weather Picture: SJupp Under the Weather Picture: SJupp

Engineer Setting Lathe Picture: Pamela Stirling Engineer Setting Lathe Picture: Pamela Stirling

Final Curtain Call Picture: Julain Shaw Final Curtain Call Picture: Julain Shaw

Tranquility Reigns - Peak Hill Picture: Michael Ginsberg Tranquility Reigns - Peak Hill Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Three of a Kind Picture: Mike Hawkridge Three of a Kind Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Time to Reflect Picture: Harri Morris Time to Reflect Picture: Harri Morris

The two friends reflected together on their life before the pandemic Picture: Michael Ginsberg The two friends reflected together on their life before the pandemic Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Single White Rose Picture: Sue Cox Single White Rose Picture: Sue Cox