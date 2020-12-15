Published: 9:34 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 17, 2020

Sidmouth Photo Club November report: Torbay win against Sidmouth in annual head-to-head.

Dancing to the Breeze Picture: Lizzie Hankin - Credit: Archant

In a hotly contested competition judged by Peter Fry, Torbay Photographic Club came out on top with 418 vs 413 points in the 14th annual head to head with Sidmouth.

Torbay took all three top places to win although Sidmouth was ahead on average scores across the rest of the board. It was a thrilling competition with some excellent photography and sets a high standard for the return match next year.

Dancing in the Moonlight Picture: Julian Shaw - Credit: Archant

For many photographers, it is the transition to take control of the manual settings of their camera that brings the greatest satisfaction but can also be the most challenging to master. The interconnectivity of shutter speed, aperture size (or f-stop) and ISO is called the Exposure Triangle. Each can be adjusted to achieve different outcomes, such as freezing action, for example, or throwing the background of portraits out of focus to bring attention to the subject, and the skill of being able to balance these settings to achieve creative control and a perfect exposure is sometimes referred to as Camera Craft. New members will find that Sidmouth PC has a dedicated training officer and online resources to help and there is always someone on hand to ask those niggling difficult questions.

Competitions are in full swing for all experiences and in addition to the external competitions such as the Torbay Battle, there is the series of internal club competitions open to all.

Puppet Convention Picture: Michael Ginsberg - Credit: Archant

At a special meeting on the 18th November, members of the committee were on hand to answer questions and some of the newest members were able to share a small selection of their images to “break the ice” and demonstrate their very diverse interests in photography. These included a number of excellent Mobile Phone Images (MPI’s). The Club has dedicated competitions for MPI’s and some club members use phones exclusively. Congratulations to Torbay for a well deserved win and better luck Sidmouth for next year.

The images for this page have been selected from the club’s One a Week challenge and more images and information can be found at www.sidmouthphotoclub.com.

Autumn Leaves Picture: Sue Cox - Credit: Archant

Reflecting on Autumn's Glory Picture: John Marchbank - Credit: Archant

Raining Leaves Picture: Michael Ginsberg - Credit: Archant

Rain Again! Picture: Jane Baker - Credit: Archant

Po(u)ring Over Paella Picture: SJupp - Credit: Archant

Photographer at Work Picture: Jane Baker - Credit: Archant

Our Chairperson Picture: Julian Shaw - Credit: Archant

Paddleboarding by Moonlight Picture: Harri Morris - Credit: Archant

Moonlit Portrait Picture: SJupp - Credit: Archant

Lighting the Way Picture: Jane Baker - Credit: Archant

I've Got My Eye on You Picture: Harri Morris - Credit: Archant

I am Watching You Picture: Jane Baker - Credit: Archant

I am a Fruit Fly Picture: Ian Hosker - Credit: Archant

Fog Picture: Sarah Hall - Credit: Archant

Under the Weather Picture: SJupp - Credit: Archant

Engineer Setting Lathe Picture: Pamela Stirling - Credit: Archant

Final Curtain Call Picture: Julain Shaw - Credit: Archant

Tranquility Reigns - Peak Hill Picture: Michael Ginsberg - Credit: Archant

Three of a Kind Picture: Mike Hawkridge - Credit: Archant

Time to Reflect Picture: Harri Morris - Credit: Archant

The two friends reflected together on their life before the pandemic Picture: Michael Ginsberg - Credit: Archant