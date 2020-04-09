Gallery

Sidmouth Photo Club gallops to victory in competition

Watching the World Go By Picture: Harri Morris Archant

The camera club takes home the Horsehoe Trophy at major photo competition in Kilmington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chloe Picture: Sue Cox Chloe Picture: Sue Cox

The Horseshoe Trophy Competition brought five local clubs together in the season’s highpoint for many.

Organised this year by Colyford & District Photo Club - members from Colyford, Chard, Honiton, Sidmouth and Axminster photo clubs, gathered at Kilmington Village Hall to watch the judging of eight different categories by experienced photographer and competition judge Mack Bouchere FRPS.

The Old Man of Storr Picture: Suzanne Parsons The Old Man of Storr Picture: Suzanne Parsons

It is a hard-fought competition and always produces imaginative and technically accomplished images, not least for some of this year’s unusual categories which included science fiction and back alleys.

Sidmouth were delighted to win the shield, collected by club chairman Keith Ridings, with 39 points, pipping Colyford and Chard into joint second place with 30 points each. Some of Sidmouth’s entries can be seen on these pages.

Two Small Leaves Picture: Michael Ginsberg Two Small Leaves Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Sidmouth Photo Club secretary, Mike Hawkridge swept the board winning all three of his entry categories and best overall images both for print and digital.

Sidmouth’s Suzanne Parsons also triumphed with two category winning images.

Spreading the News Picture: Mike Hawkridge Spreading the News Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The success for Sidmouth brings the season to a fitting conclusion as one of the most successful in its recent history, the club having won the ‘triple’ in all its inter-club ‘battles’.

It achieved a commendable 10th and 8th position respectively in the Western Counties Photographic Federation’s annual digital and print competitions.

Night Worker Picture: Mike Hawkridge Night Worker Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Unavoidably, the remaining domestic meetings for the year have been abruptly curtailed due to coronavirus.

However, the club plans to provide online learning resources for members during the crisis.

Scottish Wildcat Picture: Bob Reynolds Scottish Wildcat Picture: Bob Reynolds

It has launched a club forum and will run the final competition six online.

In addition, members will be invited to participate in periodic projects on home-accessible subjects such as macro-photography in the garden and table top or still life studies, for example, in order to allow members to keep engaged with photography activities, and their fellow members, until it is possible to resume the popular walks and excursions which are normally such a feature in the summer.

Lacewing Butterfly Picture: Sue Cox Lacewing Butterfly Picture: Sue Cox

Leonard Alley Picture: Suzanne Parsons Leonard Alley Picture: Suzanne Parsons

Back from Patrol Picture: Mike Hawkridge Back from Patrol Picture: Mike Hawkridge