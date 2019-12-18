Gallery

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris Picture: Harri Morris

Camera club celebrates competition win.

Hanging Around. Picture: Sarah Hall Hanging Around. Picture: Sarah Hall

Sidmouth Photographic Club had good reason to celebrate an emphatic victory over fellow clubs Woodbury and Exeter, in the Three Way Shoot competition.

Woodland Tapestry. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Woodland Tapestry. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Members from each of the clubs enjoyed the event in a relaxed atmosphere at the Malsters Arms on Friday, October 22.

View from Peak Hill. Picture: Bob Reynolds View from Peak Hill. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Judge Gordon Aspland awarded the images a score out of five and was looking for pictures that made the best of the inclement weather conditions during the 24 hour period of the shoot on October 6.

View from Alma Field. Picture: Keith Machin View from Alma Field. Picture: Keith Machin

In addition to the club prize, Sidmouth member Harri Morris won individual first and Sarah Hall won third - these and other images from this year's competition can be seen on the club's website (see below).

Tortoiseshell Butterfly on Buddleia. Picture: Keith Ridings Tortoiseshell Butterfly on Buddleia. Picture: Keith Ridings

This popular biennial event will be next hosted by Exeter in 2021.

Tortoiseshell Butterfly Newton Poppleford. Picture: Keith Ridings Tortoiseshell Butterfly Newton Poppleford. Picture: Keith Ridings

For this month's club report, members have contributed the images featured on these pages under the theme of Local Landscape and Nature.

St Giles Church Sidbury. Picture: Tony Velterop St Giles Church Sidbury. Picture: Tony Velterop

Sidmouth Photographic Club have a full programme of events and more information can be found on their website at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

The Pollinator. Picture: Tony Velterop The Pollinator. Picture: Tony Velterop

Sidmouth from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Sue Cox Sidmouth from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Sue Cox

Sidmouth Reflection. Picture: Keith Machin Sidmouth Reflection. Picture: Keith Machin

Sidmouth Breakwater. Picture: Julian Shaw Sidmouth Breakwater. Picture: Julian Shaw

Sidmouth Sunrise. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Sidmouth Sunrise. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Sidmouth Summer. Picture: John Marchbank Sidmouth Summer. Picture: John Marchbank

Salcombe Hill Bluebell Path. Picture: Sue Cox Salcombe Hill Bluebell Path. Picture: Sue Cox

Robin. Picture: Sue Cox Robin. Picture: Sue Cox

Pied Wagtail in Flight Over the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings Pied Wagtail in Flight Over the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings

Porcelain Fungi on Mutter's Moor. Picture: Bob Reynolds Porcelain Fungi on Mutter's Moor. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Sunset Strollers. Picture: Pamela Stirling Sunset Strollers. Picture: Pamela Stirling

Seafront Walk. Picture: Pamela Stirling Seafront Walk. Picture: Pamela Stirling

Misty Morning Over Salcombe Mouth. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Misty Morning Over Salcombe Mouth. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Mist Over High Peak. Picture: Isobel Francis.jpg Mist Over High Peak. Picture: Isobel Francis.jpg

River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Ladram Bay Sea Stacks. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Ladram Bay Sea Stacks. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Hauled Out on the Beach at Beer. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Hauled Out on the Beach at Beer. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Jurassic Coast. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Jurassic Coast. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Late Afternoon on the Beach. Picture: Sue Cox Late Afternoon on the Beach. Picture: Sue Cox

Jacob's Ladder Beach Late Sun. Picture: Sue Cox Jacob's Ladder Beach Late Sun. Picture: Sue Cox

Hawthorn Tree Dartmoor. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Hawthorn Tree Dartmoor. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Escaping the Cloudburst. Picture: Ian Hosker Escaping the Cloudburst. Picture: Ian Hosker

End of the day - Lynton. Picture: Michael Ginsberg End of the day - Lynton. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings

Cricket. Picture: Tony Velterop Cricket. Picture: Tony Velterop

Splashy Day in Sidmouth. Picture: Jane Baker Splashy Day in Sidmouth. Picture: Jane Baker

Clapper Bridge, Postbridge Dartmoor. Picture: Tony Velterop Clapper Bridge, Postbridge Dartmoor. Picture: Tony Velterop

Autumn Acorns. Picture: Paul Gale Autumn Acorns. Picture: Paul Gale