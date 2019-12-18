Gallery
Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 December 2019
Alex Walton
Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris
Picture: Harri Morris
Camera club celebrates competition win.
Hanging Around. Picture: Sarah Hall
Sidmouth Photographic Club had good reason to celebrate an emphatic victory over fellow clubs Woodbury and Exeter, in the Three Way Shoot competition.
Woodland Tapestry. Picture: Michael Ginsberg
Members from each of the clubs enjoyed the event in a relaxed atmosphere at the Malsters Arms on Friday, October 22.
View from Peak Hill. Picture: Bob Reynolds
Judge Gordon Aspland awarded the images a score out of five and was looking for pictures that made the best of the inclement weather conditions during the 24 hour period of the shoot on October 6.
View from Alma Field. Picture: Keith Machin
In addition to the club prize, Sidmouth member Harri Morris won individual first and Sarah Hall won third - these and other images from this year's competition can be seen on the club's website (see below).
Tortoiseshell Butterfly on Buddleia. Picture: Keith Ridings
This popular biennial event will be next hosted by Exeter in 2021.
Tortoiseshell Butterfly Newton Poppleford. Picture: Keith Ridings
For this month's club report, members have contributed the images featured on these pages under the theme of Local Landscape and Nature.
St Giles Church Sidbury. Picture: Tony Velterop
Sidmouth Photographic Club have a full programme of events and more information can be found on their website at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk
The Pollinator. Picture: Tony Velterop Sidmouth from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Sue Cox Sidmouth Reflection. Picture: Keith Machin Sidmouth Breakwater. Picture: Julian Shaw Sidmouth Sunrise. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Sidmouth Summer. Picture: John Marchbank Salcombe Hill Bluebell Path. Picture: Sue Cox Robin. Picture: Sue Cox Pied Wagtail in Flight Over the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings Porcelain Fungi on Mutter's Moor. Picture: Bob Reynolds Sunset Strollers. Picture: Pamela Stirling Seafront Walk. Picture: Pamela Stirling Misty Morning Over Salcombe Mouth. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Mist Over High Peak. Picture: Isobel Francis.jpg River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Ladram Bay Sea Stacks. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Hauled Out on the Beach at Beer. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Jurassic Coast. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Late Afternoon on the Beach. Picture: Sue Cox Jacob's Ladder Beach Late Sun. Picture: Sue Cox Hawthorn Tree Dartmoor. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Escaping the Cloudburst. Picture: Ian Hosker End of the day - Lynton. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings Cricket. Picture: Tony Velterop Splashy Day in Sidmouth. Picture: Jane Baker Clapper Bridge, Postbridge Dartmoor. Picture: Tony Velterop Autumn Acorns. Picture: Paul Gale Love-hate Relationship. Picture: Jane Baker
