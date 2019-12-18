Advanced search

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 December 2019

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

Picture: Harri Morris

Camera club celebrates competition win.

Hanging Around. Picture: Sarah HallHanging Around. Picture: Sarah Hall

Sidmouth Photographic Club had good reason to celebrate an emphatic victory over fellow clubs Woodbury and Exeter, in the Three Way Shoot competition.

Woodland Tapestry. Picture: Michael GinsbergWoodland Tapestry. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Members from each of the clubs enjoyed the event in a relaxed atmosphere at the Malsters Arms on Friday, October 22.

View from Peak Hill. Picture: Bob ReynoldsView from Peak Hill. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Judge Gordon Aspland awarded the images a score out of five and was looking for pictures that made the best of the inclement weather conditions during the 24 hour period of the shoot on October 6.

View from Alma Field. Picture: Keith MachinView from Alma Field. Picture: Keith Machin

In addition to the club prize, Sidmouth member Harri Morris won individual first and Sarah Hall won third - these and other images from this year's competition can be seen on the club's website (see below).

Tortoiseshell Butterfly on Buddleia. Picture: Keith RidingsTortoiseshell Butterfly on Buddleia. Picture: Keith Ridings

This popular biennial event will be next hosted by Exeter in 2021.

Tortoiseshell Butterfly Newton Poppleford. Picture: Keith RidingsTortoiseshell Butterfly Newton Poppleford. Picture: Keith Ridings

For this month's club report, members have contributed the images featured on these pages under the theme of Local Landscape and Nature.

St Giles Church Sidbury. Picture: Tony VelteropSt Giles Church Sidbury. Picture: Tony Velterop

Sidmouth Photographic Club have a full programme of events and more information can be found on their website at www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk

The Pollinator. Picture: Tony VelteropThe Pollinator. Picture: Tony Velterop

Sidmouth from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Sue CoxSidmouth from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Sue Cox

Sidmouth Reflection. Picture: Keith MachinSidmouth Reflection. Picture: Keith Machin

Sidmouth Breakwater. Picture: Julian ShawSidmouth Breakwater. Picture: Julian Shaw

Sidmouth Sunrise. Picture: Michael GinsbergSidmouth Sunrise. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Sidmouth Summer. Picture: John MarchbankSidmouth Summer. Picture: John Marchbank

Salcombe Hill Bluebell Path. Picture: Sue CoxSalcombe Hill Bluebell Path. Picture: Sue Cox

Robin. Picture: Sue CoxRobin. Picture: Sue Cox

Pied Wagtail in Flight Over the River Otter. Picture: Keith RidingsPied Wagtail in Flight Over the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings

Porcelain Fungi on Mutter's Moor. Picture: Bob ReynoldsPorcelain Fungi on Mutter's Moor. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Sunset Strollers. Picture: Pamela StirlingSunset Strollers. Picture: Pamela Stirling

Seafront Walk. Picture: Pamela StirlingSeafront Walk. Picture: Pamela Stirling

Misty Morning Over Salcombe Mouth. Picture: Michael GinsbergMisty Morning Over Salcombe Mouth. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Mist Over High Peak. Picture: Isobel Francis.jpgMist Over High Peak. Picture: Isobel Francis.jpg

River Taw. Picture: Mike HawkridgeRiver Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Ladram Bay Sea Stacks. Picture: Mike HawkridgeLadram Bay Sea Stacks. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Hauled Out on the Beach at Beer. Picture: Mike HawkridgeHauled Out on the Beach at Beer. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Jurassic Coast. Picture: Mike HawkridgeJurassic Coast. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Late Afternoon on the Beach. Picture: Sue CoxLate Afternoon on the Beach. Picture: Sue Cox

Jacob's Ladder Beach Late Sun. Picture: Sue CoxJacob's Ladder Beach Late Sun. Picture: Sue Cox

Hawthorn Tree Dartmoor. Picture: Michael GinsbergHawthorn Tree Dartmoor. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Escaping the Cloudburst. Picture: Ian HoskerEscaping the Cloudburst. Picture: Ian Hosker

End of the day - Lynton. Picture: Michael GinsbergEnd of the day - Lynton. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith RidingsDamselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings

Damselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith RidingsDamselfly on the River Otter. Picture: Keith Ridings

Cricket. Picture: Tony VelteropCricket. Picture: Tony Velterop

Splashy Day in Sidmouth. Picture: Jane BakerSplashy Day in Sidmouth. Picture: Jane Baker

Clapper Bridge, Postbridge Dartmoor. Picture: Tony VelteropClapper Bridge, Postbridge Dartmoor. Picture: Tony Velterop

Autumn Acorns. Picture: Paul GaleAutumn Acorns. Picture: Paul Gale

Love-hate Relationship. Picture: Jane BakerLove-hate Relationship. Picture: Jane Baker

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

