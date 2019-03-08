Gallery

Sidmouth photographers go from strength to strength

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club has announced its programme for the new season.

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: SPG The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: SPG

The club is back, fresh from a full summer of photographic activities, which saw members participating in a number of well attended social walks. It is now inviting prospective new members with an interest in photography to join the club.

In August, the club was chosen to feature in Amateur Photographer Magazine, and it achieved a 'highly commendable' 10th place in the Western Counties Photographic Federation Inter-Club print competition in Dorchester. Some of the images entered are featured on these pages, along with shots taken during the club's walks.

Walking in the rain. Picture: Tony Velterop Walking in the rain. Picture: Tony Velterop

The new season started on September 4, and meetings are held every other Wednesday at 7.30pm, at All Saints Church, Sidmouth. People with all levels of ability will find a warm welcome.

Details can be found at:

Viaduct - Lyme Regis walk. Picture: Sue Cox Viaduct - Lyme Regis walk. Picture: Sue Cox

www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook.

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG

The Group in The Guildhall. Picture: SPG The Group in The Guildhall. Picture: SPG

Taking Off - Belstone Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds Taking Off - Belstone Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Organ and Flutes - Exeter Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds Organ and Flutes - Exeter Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Nets and Boats at Lyme Regis. Picture: Sue Cox Nets and Boats at Lyme Regis. Picture: Sue Cox

Logan Stone at Belstone Tor. Picture: Bob Reynolds Logan Stone at Belstone Tor. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Kilve Beach at Sunset, Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds Kilve Beach at Sunset, Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds

In remembrance in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop In remembrance in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop

I am watching you in Exeter. Picture: Tony Velterop I am watching you in Exeter. Picture: Tony Velterop

Flight of the Condor. Picture: John Marchbank Flight of the Condor. Picture: John Marchbank

Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Exeter Quay Waterfront. Picture: Tony Spooner Exeter Quay Waterfront. Picture: Tony Spooner

Exeter Cathedral Quire. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Exeter Cathedral Quire. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Down Back Lane - Otterton Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds Down Back Lane - Otterton Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Dartmoor Tor Landscape. Picture: Sue Cox Dartmoor Tor Landscape. Picture: Sue Cox

Derelict Pier - Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds Derelict Pier - Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Dartmoor Chill. Picture: Tony Velterop Dartmoor Chill. Picture: Tony Velterop

Clevedon Pier. Picture: Bob Reynolds Clevedon Pier. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Cannington Viaduct. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Cannington Viaduct. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Belstone Dartmoor Group Photo. Picture: Bob Reynolds Belstone Dartmoor Group Photo. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Away in the Night. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Away in the Night. Picture: Mike Hawkridge