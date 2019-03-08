Advanced search

Sidmouth photographers go from strength to strength

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2019

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG

Sidmouth Photographic Club has announced its programme for the new season.

The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: SPGThe Group on Golden Cap. Picture: SPG

The club is back, fresh from a full summer of photographic activities, which saw members participating in a number of well attended social walks. It is now inviting prospective new members with an interest in photography to join the club.

In August, the club was chosen to feature in Amateur Photographer Magazine, and it achieved a 'highly commendable' 10th place in the Western Counties Photographic Federation Inter-Club print competition in Dorchester. Some of the images entered are featured on these pages, along with shots taken during the club's walks.

Walking in the rain. Picture: Tony VelteropWalking in the rain. Picture: Tony Velterop

The new season started on September 4, and meetings are held every other Wednesday at 7.30pm, at All Saints Church, Sidmouth. People with all levels of ability will find a warm welcome.

Details can be found at:

Viaduct - Lyme Regis walk. Picture: Sue CoxViaduct - Lyme Regis walk. Picture: Sue Cox

www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook.

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPGThe Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG

The Group in The Guildhall. Picture: SPGThe Group in The Guildhall. Picture: SPG

Taking Off - Belstone Walk. Picture: Bob ReynoldsTaking Off - Belstone Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

River Taw. Picture: Mike HawkridgeRiver Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Organ and Flutes - Exeter Walk. Picture: Bob ReynoldsOrgan and Flutes - Exeter Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Nets and Boats at Lyme Regis. Picture: Sue CoxNets and Boats at Lyme Regis. Picture: Sue Cox

Logan Stone at Belstone Tor. Picture: Bob ReynoldsLogan Stone at Belstone Tor. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob ReynoldsLearning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Kilve Beach at Sunset, Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob ReynoldsKilve Beach at Sunset, Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds

In remembrance in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony VelteropIn remembrance in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop

I am watching you in Exeter. Picture: Tony VelteropI am watching you in Exeter. Picture: Tony Velterop

Flight of the Condor. Picture: John MarchbankFlight of the Condor. Picture: John Marchbank

Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Mike HawkridgeExeter Cathedral. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Exeter Quay Waterfront. Picture: Tony SpoonerExeter Quay Waterfront. Picture: Tony Spooner

Exeter Cathedral Quire. Picture: Mike HawkridgeExeter Cathedral Quire. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Down Back Lane - Otterton Walk. Picture: Bob ReynoldsDown Back Lane - Otterton Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Dartmoor Tor Landscape. Picture: Sue CoxDartmoor Tor Landscape. Picture: Sue Cox

Derelict Pier - Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob ReynoldsDerelict Pier - Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Dartmoor Chill. Picture: Tony VelteropDartmoor Chill. Picture: Tony Velterop

Clevedon Pier. Picture: Bob ReynoldsClevedon Pier. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Cannington Viaduct. Picture: Mike HawkridgeCannington Viaduct. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Belstone Dartmoor Group Photo. Picture: Bob ReynoldsBelstone Dartmoor Group Photo. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Away in the Night. Picture: Mike HawkridgeAway in the Night. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

HMS Belfast. Picture: Michael GinsbergHMS Belfast. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

