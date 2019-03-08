Gallery
Sidmouth photographers go from strength to strength
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2019
Alex Walton
The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG
Sidmouth Photographic Club has announced its programme for the new season.
The Group on Golden Cap. Picture: SPG
The club is back, fresh from a full summer of photographic activities, which saw members participating in a number of well attended social walks. It is now inviting prospective new members with an interest in photography to join the club.
In August, the club was chosen to feature in Amateur Photographer Magazine, and it achieved a 'highly commendable' 10th place in the Western Counties Photographic Federation Inter-Club print competition in Dorchester. Some of the images entered are featured on these pages, along with shots taken during the club's walks.
Walking in the rain. Picture: Tony Velterop
The new season started on September 4, and meetings are held every other Wednesday at 7.30pm, at All Saints Church, Sidmouth. People with all levels of ability will find a warm welcome.
Details can be found at:
Viaduct - Lyme Regis walk. Picture: Sue Cox
www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on Facebook.
The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG The Group in The Guildhall. Picture: SPG Taking Off - Belstone Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds River Taw. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Organ and Flutes - Exeter Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds Nets and Boats at Lyme Regis. Picture: Sue Cox Logan Stone at Belstone Tor. Picture: Bob Reynolds Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds Kilve Beach at Sunset, Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds In remembrance in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tony Velterop I am watching you in Exeter. Picture: Tony Velterop Flight of the Condor. Picture: John Marchbank Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Exeter Quay Waterfront. Picture: Tony Spooner Exeter Cathedral Quire. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Down Back Lane - Otterton Walk. Picture: Bob Reynolds Dartmoor Tor Landscape. Picture: Sue Cox Derelict Pier - Weston super Mare Trip. Picture: Bob Reynolds Dartmoor Chill. Picture: Tony Velterop Clevedon Pier. Picture: Bob Reynolds Cannington Viaduct. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Belstone Dartmoor Group Photo. Picture: Bob Reynolds Away in the Night. Picture: Mike Hawkridge HMS Belfast. Picture: Michael Ginsberg
