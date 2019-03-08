Gallery

Sidmouth Photo Club: in the picture for over 80 years

Five Guys Named Raj. Picture: Harriet Morris Archant

Sidmouth Photographic Club has been at home in the Regency town for 82 years and the popular group is still going strong today. Take a look at this gallery of beautiful images for a flavour of what the club members get up to.

A Shared Summer Evening. Picture: Sarah Hall A Shared Summer Evening. Picture: Sarah Hall

In view of the outstanding natural beauty of the Sidmouth area, there is little surprise about its appeal to photographers from all walks of life, nor that there has been an active and friendly club in the town since Sidmouth Photographic Club was originally founded in 1937. It is still going strong today with as many as 50 members, both male and female.

Techniques and technology have of course moved on and the club welcomes new members with a variety of interests, knowledge and camera equipment, including smartphones nowadays.

Don't Look Now. Picture: Marc Newson Don't Look Now. Picture: Marc Newson

Club membership encourages a shared enthusiasm for producing and admiring images of different genres through a programme of interesting speakers, practical workshops and field trips, such as local walks and nighttime shoots, and an active programme of competitions, internally and with other clubs locally and overseas.

More about club membership can be found at: www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on the club's Facebook page: @sidmouthphotographicclub.

Worlds Apart. Picture: Marc Newson Worlds Apart. Picture: Marc Newson

Underpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Underpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Triangles and Diamonds. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Triangles and Diamonds. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Camel Herder. Picture: Harriet Morris The Camel Herder. Picture: Harriet Morris

Big Boy's Toys. Picture: Marc Newson Big Boy's Toys. Picture: Marc Newson

Tanzanian Ladies. Picture: Bob Reynolds Tanzanian Ladies. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Sidmouth in the Round. Picture: Bob Reynolds Sidmouth in the Round. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Special Moments. Picture: Mary Gebauer Special Moments. Picture: Mary Gebauer

Sidmouth Beach BBQ. Picture: Keith Ridings Sidmouth Beach BBQ. Picture: Keith Ridings

Shop Keeper. Picture: James Leacock Shop Keeper. Picture: James Leacock

Northern Lights. Picture: Keith Ridings Northern Lights. Picture: Keith Ridings

Night Sky at Klive. Picture: Sue Cox Night Sky at Klive. Picture: Sue Cox

Moonlight Dancer. Picture: Keith Mashiter Moonlight Dancer. Picture: Keith Mashiter

Night Bus. Picture: John Keele Night Bus. Picture: John Keele

Mist Over Connaught Gardens. Picture: Lynn Middleton-Flynn Mist Over Connaught Gardens. Picture: Lynn Middleton-Flynn

Marine Engineer. Picture: Harriet Morris Marine Engineer. Picture: Harriet Morris

Power of Money. Picture: Mike Hawkridge Power of Money. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Fire! Picture: Mike Hawkridge Fire! Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Little Owl. Picture: Ian Hosker Little Owl. Picture: Ian Hosker

Ladies in Waiting. Picture: Bob Reynolds Ladies in Waiting. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Keep on Running. Picture: Keith Ridings Keep on Running. Picture: Keith Ridings

I Will Catch It. Picture: Keith Irwin I Will Catch It. Picture: Keith Irwin