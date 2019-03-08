Advanced search

Sidmouth Photo Club: in the picture for over 80 years

PUBLISHED: 10:37 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 30 May 2019

Five Guys Named Raj. Picture: Harriet Morris

Five Guys Named Raj. Picture: Harriet Morris

Sidmouth Photographic Club has been at home in the Regency town for 82 years and the popular group is still going strong today.

Take a look at this gallery of beautiful images for a flavour of what the club members get up to.

A Shared Summer Evening. Picture: Sarah HallA Shared Summer Evening. Picture: Sarah Hall

In view of the outstanding natural beauty of the Sidmouth area, there is little surprise about its appeal to photographers from all walks of life, nor that there has been an active and friendly club in the town since Sidmouth Photographic Club was originally founded in 1937. It is still going strong today with as many as 50 members, both male and female.

Techniques and technology have of course moved on and the club welcomes new members with a variety of interests, knowledge and camera equipment, including smartphones nowadays.

Don't Look Now. Picture: Marc NewsonDon't Look Now. Picture: Marc Newson

Club membership encourages a shared enthusiasm for producing and admiring images of different genres through a programme of interesting speakers, practical workshops and field trips, such as local walks and nighttime shoots, and an active programme of competitions, internally and with other clubs locally and overseas.

More about club membership can be found at: www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on the club's Facebook page: @sidmouthphotographicclub.

Worlds Apart. Picture: Marc NewsonWorlds Apart. Picture: Marc Newson

Underpass. Picture: Michael GinsbergUnderpass. Picture: Michael Ginsberg

Triangles and Diamonds. Picture: Mike HawkridgeTriangles and Diamonds. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

The Camel Herder. Picture: Harriet MorrisThe Camel Herder. Picture: Harriet Morris

Big Boy's Toys. Picture: Marc NewsonBig Boy's Toys. Picture: Marc Newson

Tanzanian Ladies. Picture: Bob ReynoldsTanzanian Ladies. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Sidmouth in the Round. Picture: Bob ReynoldsSidmouth in the Round. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Special Moments. Picture: Mary GebauerSpecial Moments. Picture: Mary Gebauer

Sidmouth Beach BBQ. Picture: Keith RidingsSidmouth Beach BBQ. Picture: Keith Ridings

Shop Keeper. Picture: James LeacockShop Keeper. Picture: James Leacock

Northern Lights. Picture: Keith RidingsNorthern Lights. Picture: Keith Ridings

Night Sky at Klive. Picture: Sue CoxNight Sky at Klive. Picture: Sue Cox

Moonlight Dancer. Picture: Keith MashiterMoonlight Dancer. Picture: Keith Mashiter

Night Bus. Picture: John KeeleNight Bus. Picture: John Keele

Mist Over Connaught Gardens. Picture: Lynn Middleton-FlynnMist Over Connaught Gardens. Picture: Lynn Middleton-Flynn

Marine Engineer. Picture: Harriet MorrisMarine Engineer. Picture: Harriet Morris

Power of Money. Picture: Mike HawkridgePower of Money. Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Fire! Picture: Mike HawkridgeFire! Picture: Mike Hawkridge

Learning a Trade. Picture: Bob ReynoldsLearning a Trade. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Little Owl. Picture: Ian HoskerLittle Owl. Picture: Ian Hosker

Ladies in Waiting. Picture: Bob ReynoldsLadies in Waiting. Picture: Bob Reynolds

Keep on Running. Picture: Keith RidingsKeep on Running. Picture: Keith Ridings

Sidmouth Photographic Club members.Sidmouth Photographic Club members.

I Will Catch It. Picture: Keith IrwinI Will Catch It. Picture: Keith Irwin

Eagle Eye. Picture: Keith RidingsEagle Eye. Picture: Keith Ridings

