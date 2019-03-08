Sidmouth Photo Club: in the picture for over 80 years
PUBLISHED: 10:37 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 30 May 2019
Sidmouth Photographic Club has been at home in the Regency town for 82 years and the popular group is still going strong today.
In view of the outstanding natural beauty of the Sidmouth area, there is little surprise about its appeal to photographers from all walks of life, nor that there has been an active and friendly club in the town since Sidmouth Photographic Club was originally founded in 1937. It is still going strong today with as many as 50 members, both male and female.
Techniques and technology have of course moved on and the club welcomes new members with a variety of interests, knowledge and camera equipment, including smartphones nowadays.
Club membership encourages a shared enthusiasm for producing and admiring images of different genres through a programme of interesting speakers, practical workshops and field trips, such as local walks and nighttime shoots, and an active programme of competitions, internally and with other clubs locally and overseas.
More about club membership can be found at: www.sidmouthphotoclub.co.uk and on the club's Facebook page: @sidmouthphotographicclub.
