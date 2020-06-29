‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth’s volunteer beach cleaners go on strike

Sidmouth’s army of volunteer beach cleaners are downing tools until mid-July to send a strong message to those who, they say, are treating the seashore ‘like an anarchic playground’.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors say the town’s economy depends on tourism, and the beaches are a major attraction for visitors.

Leader Denise Bickley said: “If people find our beach covered in rubbish they won’t come back. If they experience antisocial behaviour until late in the night, they won’t come back.

“Businesses will close because of the effects of easing lockdown, at a time where they need all the help we can give.

“It will affect all, if the worst happens and many of the town’s residents find themselves out of work.

“Sidmouth Plastic Warriors was set up to help highlight marine waste, microplastics, harm to marine wildlife and changing behaviour, through doing regular beach cleans and school talks, and as a means of uniting those of us who care.

“We are all passionate about the sea, the beach and our planet. It was not set up to clean up after people who are treating our beach like an anarchic playground.

“At the moment we can’t even do big clean-ups because of social distancing, but our great volunteers have been doing as much as they can on their own.

“But I repeat it is not our job or desire to just clean up after people.”

She said the council could not be expected to deal with the huge increase in waste, at a time when budgets are stretched to breaking point.

“I’m not here to defend councils but I understand more of the issues facing them now. Streetscene have been doing an amazing job coping with the huge amounts of residential waste lockdown created.

“Let people sit in their own filth, let people realize that breaking glass or burying barbecues on the beach is a terrible idea, let other people deal with discarded masks and tissues.”

During the break from cleaning, the group will liaise with community groups, sports teams, pubs, restaurants and businesses, to explore solutions to the problem of beach waste.

It will then hold a major beach cleaning session over the weekend of July 18 and 19.