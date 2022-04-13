Light at the end of the tunnel for delayed play park upgrades

Complaints have been raised about an 'increasing' problem with dog mess on the Ham - Credit: Archant

Long-awaited improvements to two play parks in Sidmouth are expected to be carried out soon after two years of ‘frustrating’ delays.

Sidmouth Town Council has been planning the upgrades to the facilities at the Ham and Long Park since 2020, and has set aside more than £100,000 to pay for them.

Working with East Devon District Council which is the planning authority, the council had also contacted schools and pre-schools to find out what equipment children would like to see at the parks – but then the Covid pandemic disrupted the scheme.

Town council chairman Cllr Ian Barlow said the project had become ‘frustrating’.

He said: “We have been trying to do it, but it’s just been out of our control.

“For the last two years it’s been planned, we’ve got the money ready for it, but due to the pandemic we weren’t able to even get anyone to give us a quote, let alone do the work.

“We put it out to tender three times.”

More recently some of the equipment at Long Park has been vandalised, leading to the play area being temporarily closed.

But a statement on the town council website says the project is finally moving forward.

It says: “Due to recent vandalism and a delay in the scheduled replacement of play equipment at Long Park, the Council has been advised that it should temporarily close the small play area whilst awaiting short term, interim repairs. These repairs will be carried out in the next few weeks.

“The council is pleased to be able to confirm, however, that the designs for both Long Park and the Ham playparks are currently being drawn up after many months of delay due to a shortage of companies able to tender for the projects as a result of Covid and resource-related issues. The designs for the Ham will shortly be consulted on with young people and parents.”

Cllr Barlow told the Herald that the council hopes to have the Ham play area improvements finished by the end of the summer – provided the right contractors can be found. Long Park will reopen after the interim repairs, with the improvements to be carried out as soon as possible.