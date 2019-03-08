Confiscated alcohol donated to raise money for charity

Andy Squires donates confiscated alcohol to Sid Valley Food Bank so that they can auction it. Ref shs 44 19TI 3238. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Alcohol seized from underage drinkers during carnival season will help raise money for local causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Confiscated alcohol to go Sid Valley Food Bank so that they can auction it. Ref shs 44 19TI 3219. Picture: Terry Ife Confiscated alcohol to go Sid Valley Food Bank so that they can auction it. Ref shs 44 19TI 3219. Picture: Terry Ife

Officers from Sidmouth Police Station have donated the selection of spirits, cider and beer confiscated from under 18s during a number of carnivals including Sidmouth, Seaton and Colyton.

The team presented the haul of more than 130 cans and bottles to Andie Milne, co-ordinator of Sid Valley Food Bank.

Sidmouth Cricket Club and The Volunteer Inn will raffle the alcohol at their quizzes with proceeds donated to six charities.

Last year's donated haul raised more than £1,000 to charities including Sidmouth Lifeboat, Sidmouth Carnival, the food bank and Sidmouth Hospiscare.

Confiscated alcohol to go Sid Valley Food Bank so that they can auction it. Ref shs 44 19TI 3218. Picture: Terry Ife Confiscated alcohol to go Sid Valley Food Bank so that they can auction it. Ref shs 44 19TI 3218. Picture: Terry Ife

Sergeant Andy Squires the haul was less than in previous years and youngsters appreciated the alcohol would help to raise money for charity.

Sgt Squires said: "I would say there was less. This is a collection from Sidmouth, Seaton, Colyton and a few other carnivals but those are the three main ones.

"They were very supportive, I think they have this illusion we have a massive Christmas party.

"They said that it was good to raise money for charity. It has been well received."

He said the alcohol seizing scheme was working, with youngsters bringing less booze than before or not at all, resulting in fewer incidents later in the evening.

Sgt Squires said: "We did not have any disorder or drunken incidents later on in the carnival night.

"When we have not seized alcohol we have had extremely drunk and vulnerable children to look after coupled with scuffles and anti social behaviour and damage, all of which is fuelled by alcohol.

"From 2200 hours when the carnival finishes and it's just the fairground and the booze it all starts to go pear-shaped. Since we have been doing this alcohol seizing it has been better."

The selection which was mostly cider was collected by Ms Milne on Friday (November 1).

The food bank co-ordinator said: "It's going to go off to all the charities and used. It was amazing, it was all in boxes and a good full car load. It raised over £1,000 last year.

"It enables us to buy fresh milk and vegetables and keep that going."