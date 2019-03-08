Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

A driver was arrested for driving while impaired by drug use as part of a police operation cracking down on unsafe vehicles and driving habits.

A joint operation was held in Newton Poppleford by police to tackle motoring problems. Picture: Steve Lee A joint operation was held in Newton Poppleford by police to tackle motoring problems. Picture: Steve Lee

Some 30 vehicles were stopped as part of Operation Mascot, which was carried out in Newton Poppleford on Thursday, June 20.

Police from the Sidmouth Neighbourhood Team carried out the operation alongside road police and the Driver Vehicles Standard Agency to offer advice or enforce penalties.

During the operation, six motorists were warned for excess speed, with one driver given a fixed penalty for using a mobile phone.

PC Steve Lee, neighbourhood beat manager for the Sidmouth team, said 20 prohibition orders were issued for vehicle defects, meaning the damage must be fixed before the driver could continue on their journey.

PC Lee said: "We caught and arrested a driver who was impaired by drug use and seized a pickup truck for no insurance, MOT, tax or drivers licence.

"A motorcycle made off from us and failed to stop, however we have the registration and his actions captured on our video system and will deal with the rider later this week."