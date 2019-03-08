Sidmouth police hit the streets to hear residents concerns

PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller with Sergeant Andy Squires at their first outdoor have your say surgery. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Police took to the streets to meet residents as part of a pop up community surgery.

The Sidmouth neighbourhood police team moved their police surgery outdoors for the first time in Market Square on Friday, July 12.

Sergeant Andy Squires was joined by PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller to speak to passersby about their concerns.

Those who wanted to speak in private could speak to an officer in the police van.

Sergeant Andy Squires said: "It was non-stop.

"We have had some issues flagged up but nothing that we didn't know about.

"Its one of the benefits of our have your say surgery, people feel more comfortable talking to us face to face.

"This is the first time we have tried this, and if successful there will be more through the summer months."