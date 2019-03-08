Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth police hit the streets to hear residents concerns

PUBLISHED: 15:57 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 12 July 2019

PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller with Sergeant Andy Squires at their first outdoor have your say surgery. Picture: Clarissa Place

PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller with Sergeant Andy Squires at their first outdoor have your say surgery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Police took to the streets to meet residents as part of a pop up community surgery.

PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller with Sergeant Andy Squires at their first outdoor have your say surgery. Picture: Clarissa PlacePCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller with Sergeant Andy Squires at their first outdoor have your say surgery. Picture: Clarissa Place

The Sidmouth neighbourhood police team moved their police surgery outdoors for the first time in Market Square on Friday, July 12.

Sergeant Andy Squires was joined by PCSOs Phil Thomas and Dave Keller to speak to passersby about their concerns.

Those who wanted to speak in private could speak to an officer in the police van.

Sergeant Andy Squires said: "It was non-stop.

"We have had some issues flagged up but nothing that we didn't know about.

"Its one of the benefits of our have your say surgery, people feel more comfortable talking to us face to face.

"This is the first time we have tried this, and if successful there will be more through the summer months."

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town get FA Vase home tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth all set for the ‘Longest Day Challenge’ this Sunday

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club 'Longest Day Challenge' of 20018. This Sunday (July 14) it is the 20019 Longest Day Challenge with action getting underway from 2.15pm pff Sidmouth beach. Picture SIMON HORN

A Mighty Green Time At Glastonbury

In the background, behind Sidmouth Running Club members Paul and Julie Mitchell, and on The Pyramid Stage, The Proclaimers are aptly singing 'I would run 500 miles and I would run 500 more'. Picture SRC

Sidmouth into Palairet semi-finals after win over Fingle Glen

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth seniors beaten by Exminster over two-legged meeting

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists