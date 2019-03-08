Music, races and fun as Sidmouth pre-school pupils graduate

Apple Tree Pre- School's graduation and sports day. Ref shs 30 19TI 8938. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth's youngest graduates enjoyed a fun afternoon to mark their final day at pre-school.

Apple Tree Pre-School, in Manstone Avenue, held a ceremony for staff, children and their families on Tuesday (July 23).

The children and their families took part in relay races, a musical performances and disco.

Ahead of the ceremony the youngsters had designed and made their own graduation hats.

Tracy Johnson, pre-school manager, said: "All Apple Tree staff would like to wish the leavers and their families' good luck for the future and is looking forward to welcome back the children who continue to stay with us in September."

Staff thanked the committee and parents for their help in organising this event.

The school is holding an open morning on Wednesday, September 25, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Parents interested in looking around or finding a childcare place can call 01395 577233. The school will respond after the school holidays.

