Sidmouth Primary School boosted by annual Christmas fair

Members of Sidmouth Primary School's choir entertain crowds during the school's successful PTFA Christmas Fair. Picture: Sidmouth Primary School Archant

Fantastic festive fun at Sidmouth Primary School’s Christmas Fair helped raise more than £1,000 for new equipment.

Visitors of all ages turned out to All Saints Church Hall on Saturday, December 8, with activities and stalls to help get them into the Christmas spirit.

The school choir, watched on by crowds of guests, performed several festive tunes.

The fair offered a range of local crafts for sale, Christmas trees and refreshments including mulled wine and cakes.

The event, organised by the PTFA, raised £1,450.

Anna Rowson, PTFA secretary, said: “The funds will support the school by providing extra books, craft materials and playground enhancements, among other things.

“The PTFA would like to thank all the helpers on the day, all the local businesses that generously donated raffle prizes and the team at All Saints Church who hosted the fair so well.”