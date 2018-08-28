Advanced search

Sidmouth Primary School boosted by annual Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 17:31 20 December 2018

Members of Sidmouth Primary School's choir entertain crowds during the school's successful PTFA Christmas Fair. Picture: Sidmouth Primary School

Fantastic festive fun at Sidmouth Primary School’s Christmas Fair helped raise more than £1,000 for new equipment.

Visitors of all ages turned out to All Saints Church Hall on Saturday, December 8, with activities and stalls to help get them into the Christmas spirit.

The school choir, watched on by crowds of guests, performed several festive tunes.

The fair offered a range of local crafts for sale, Christmas trees and refreshments including mulled wine and cakes.

The event, organised by the PTFA, raised £1,450.

Anna Rowson, PTFA secretary, said: “The funds will support the school by providing extra books, craft materials and playground enhancements, among other things.

“The PTFA would like to thank all the helpers on the day, all the local businesses that generously donated raffle prizes and the team at All Saints Church who hosted the fair so well.”

Sidmouth Herald 2018 Festive Sports Quiz

Sports Quiz header

Otters sitting pretty in top two spot at Christmas

Ottery at home to Newton St Cyres. Ref shsp 51 18TI 6941. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pull off a signing coup with arrival of Alex Barrow

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Christmas social enjoyed by one and all

Sidmouth Bowls Club Christrmas Social and members taking part inthe fun bowls at the event. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club latest – one-way ticket to Exmouth and a run, jog or walk back to Sidmouth

Sidmouth Running Club members who took part in the Exmouth outing. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
