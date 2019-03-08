Advanced search

Goodbye Grandad Ray - Pupils say farewell as volunteer hangs up his wellies after 20 years

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4211. Picture: Terry Ife

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4211. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A school gardener has hung up his wellies for the last time after 20 years of volunteering.

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4205. Picture: Terry IfeRay Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4205. Picture: Terry Ife

Ray Collins, known affectionately as 'Grandad Ray', was given a send-off by pupils at Sidmouth Primary School on Wednesday (November 13).

Staff, pupils and parents thanked the volunteer by throwing him an afternoon tea party and presented him with a special book of memories from pupils past and present. Sidmouth councillors, governors and retired members of staff, who heard that Ray has been volunteering widely for a great many years, not just to the school, also attended the event.

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4209. Picture: Terry IfeRay Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4209. Picture: Terry Ife

Mr Collins was given his nickname by the pupils at the Manstone Avenue site for his work developing the school grounds.

The gardener led a team of volunteers and staff to create the school orchard, pond area and raised beds and starting 'welly Wednesdays' with students.

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4207. Picture: Terry IfeRay Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4207. Picture: Terry Ife

Claire Fegan, head of school, said: "Ray is a wonderful role model for our children and it is great for them to see someone choosing to give their time and energy so generously.

"We talk a lot to our pupils about what it means to belong to a community and Ray is a perfect example of that."

Ray Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4210. Picture: Terry IfeRay Collins retires from volunteering at Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 46 19TI 4210. Picture: Terry Ife

She added the school have been fortunate to have a new set of volunteers who have taken over the helm, and welly Wednesdays would continue as part of Mr Collins's ongoing legacy to the children of Sidmouth Primary School.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen in Team GB action at the World Mountain Championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch in her Team GB jersey that she wore at the 2019 World Mountain Champiosnhips. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Hext goal nets SOHC men’s 1st XI a draw with Isca III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Tedford stars as SOHC ladies 2nds suffer narrow defeat to Okehampton

Ladies hockey.

Sidmouth Town Reserves face Macron League bottom-of-the-table clash

Beer Albion, Tipton and Otterton Reserves all in home action this Saturday

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists