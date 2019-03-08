Advanced search

Speedy Sidmouth students enjoy action packed sports day

PUBLISHED: 12:01 29 May 2019

Sidmouth Primary School's sports day. Ref shs 21 19TI 1020243. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Primary School pupils were put through their paces as they participated in their annual sports day.

Working in teams, the youngsters were watched by parents and their fellow students as they navigated a series of events and races.

Over the course of the afternoon, their speed, accuracy and teamwork were tested.

Among the events were relay races, football skills, jumping and throwing, including bean bags into a hula hoop.

Pupils of all ages participated with some of the schools youngsters pictured racing to pick up tennis balls from a hoop.

The sports day was held at Sidmouth Town Football Club's ground in Manstone Avenue on Thursday, May 23.

A small team of volunteers helped the school's PTFA served teas and coffees on the day.

