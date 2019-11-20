Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867 Archant

A Sidmouth pub is among the most dog-friendly public houses in the South West.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Swan Inn came third in the Dog-friendly Pub Awards, after receiving the votes from the public.

The awards, run by Rover.com - a network of pet sitters and dog walkers - celebrates pubs with dog-friendly initiatives.

The top ten pubs in the South West were:

1. The Ship Inn, Teignmouth.

2. The Halzephron Inn, Gunwalloe.

3. The Swan Inn, Sidmouth.

4. The Fox and Hounds, Devizes.

5. Henry's Bar, Paignton.

6. The Royal Oak, Exeter.

7. The White Hart, Melksham.

8. The Blue Anchor, Teignmouth.

9. The Mason's Arms, Yeovil.

10. The Royal Oak Hotel, Yeovil.