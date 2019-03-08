College students continue to benefit from Lions legacy pledge

Sidmouth College students enjoyed a fun day at Haven Banks as part of a legacy pledge. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Archant

Hardworking youngsters enjoyed a packed day of activities as part of a legacy pledge from Sidmouth Lions.

Sidmouth College students who had achieved the highest number of praise points during the year enjoyed the day at Haven Banks in Exeter on Tuesday, June 11.

Since 2016, the Lions Club of Sidmouth has donated around £1,000 towards the development day.

This year, the group of 50 students were set tasks designed to test their leadership and team building skills including raft building and dragon boat racing on the River Exe.

Jim Ingham-Hill, vice-principal, said: "As a college, we are delighted and honoured to have had the chance to work alongside the Lions club for a third year in a row as part of the legacy project.

"The generosity of the Lions Club has now impacted 150 students over the past three years and it is days like these that students will remember and talk about for years to come. We hope this partnership will continue and ensure that hundreds more of Sidmouth College students are given the opportunity to take part in an exciting enrichment opportunity."

Principal Sarah Parsons said: "This is another example of the fantastic support the College receives from the local community and we continue to be grateful for the links that we have with the Lions Club."