We will remember them - Sidmouth students' record Remembrance Day song and music video

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 04 November 2019

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Young people in Sidmouth have united to sing an original piece of music written in honour of servicemen and women past and present.

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth CollegePupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

The 60 strong choir are featured in a music video for In Every Land which was written by Sidmouth College's new music teacher Richard Morgan.

The teacher created the piece nearly two years ago and, after starting at the school in September, decided to record it ahead of Remembrance Day.

The song features the voices of youngsters from Sidmouth Primary School and Sidmouth College choirs as well as a number of young musicians from the college.

A music video was filmed and edited by Kyle Baker and released on Monday (November 4).

Mr Morgan said: "When you are writing something on a computer, its enjoyable. As soon as you give it to living musicians and singers it takes on a life of its own. You think 'what has this become? What have I created?'

"It has life breathed into it. I do not have the words to describe how these young people just transformed it and breathed life into it.

"It's very exciting and I'm very humbled they want to sing something I put together."

