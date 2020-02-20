Advanced search

Sidmouth Rangers go shopping for food bank as part of charity initiative

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 February 2020

Members of Sidmouth Rangers buying items for the Sid Valley Food Bank. Picture: Sidmouth Rangers

Sidmouth Rangers

The Sid Valley Food Bank, the RSPCA and the Amazon rainforest have all benefited from fundraising by the Sidmouth Rangers.

The Rangers, part of the Girlguiding movement, are girls aged 14 to 18.

For their volunteering and fundraising badge, they held a Halloween party and a Christmas party for Rainbow, Brownies and Guides in the Sidmouth district.

They decided to donate to three charities - international, national and local.

One would be of benefit to people, another to animals, and the third to a particular place or the environment.

They were able to pay for 50 trees to be planted in the Amazon rainforest to help tackle deforestation, through the charity One Tree Planted.

They donated £50 to the RSPCA's Christmas appeal, and bought a selection of items for the food bank.

Rangers leader Lorna Beard said: "It's great that by running such fun events, the Rangers have been able to help 3 very worthwhile charities and for the girls to be able to see that their actions can help locally, nationally and internationally."

