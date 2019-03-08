Gallery
Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens
PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 13 May 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Take a peek at some of the great snaps from our readers.
Foggy scenes from around Sidmouth. Picture: Emily Prince
We love seeing photos from our readers and we've put this little gallery together of the latest shots sent in to the Sidmouth Herald by our readers.
If you have some sublime Sidmouth shots then why not share them with the Herald and our readers?
Simply visit our photography site at: eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk to share your pictures with us and you could see them appearing in the Herald (online and possibly in print).
I was in Sidmouth, on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, where the sun was shining between showers. Picture: Luke Eveleigh
Beautiful to look at but they are too unstable to walk under. Picture: Gilly Harris
Out for a sunny walk on Anchoring Hill, when to my surprise there was the Easter Bunny? Or at least his ears. Picture: Stephen Hewitt
Stunning coastal views around Ladram Bay, taken from the SW Coastal Path. Picture: Colin Boynton
BluebeBlue at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Jason Sedgemore
Comments have been disabled on this article.