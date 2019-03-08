Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 13 May 2019

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Take a peek at some of the great snaps from our readers.

Foggy scenes from around Sidmouth. Picture: Emily PrinceFoggy scenes from around Sidmouth. Picture: Emily Prince

We love seeing photos from our readers and we've put this little gallery together of the latest shots sent in to the Sidmouth Herald by our readers.

If you have some sublime Sidmouth shots then why not share them with the Herald and our readers?

Simply visit our photography site at: eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk to share your pictures with us and you could see them appearing in the Herald (online and possibly in print).

I was in Sidmouth, on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, where the sun was shining between showers. Picture: Luke EveleighI was in Sidmouth, on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, where the sun was shining between showers. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Beautiful to look at but they are too unstable to walk under. Picture: Gilly HarrisBeautiful to look at but they are too unstable to walk under. Picture: Gilly Harris

Out for a sunny walk on Anchoring Hill, when to my surprise there was the Easter Bunny? Or at least his ears. Picture: Stephen HewittOut for a sunny walk on Anchoring Hill, when to my surprise there was the Easter Bunny? Or at least his ears. Picture: Stephen Hewitt

Stunning coastal views around Ladram Bay, taken from the SW Coastal Path. Picture: Colin BoyntonStunning coastal views around Ladram Bay, taken from the SW Coastal Path. Picture: Colin Boynton

BluebeBlue at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Jason SedgemoreBluebeBlue at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet announced as charity’s ambassador

Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, has been unveiled as the new ambassador of The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

England captain coming to Sidmouth

Heather Knight on her way to 79 not out on the final day of the 2017–18 Women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval. Picture: Bahnfrend @wikimedia commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2017%E2%80%9318_W_Ashes_A_v_E_Test_17-11-12_Knight_(02).jpg)

Knowle history to live on in Sidmouth Museum

Ken Robertson, Deborah Robertson and Ann Tanner from Sidmouth Museum with the collection of artefacts about Knowle. Picture: Beth Sharp

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet announced as charity’s ambassador

Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, has been unveiled as the new ambassador of The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

England captain coming to Sidmouth

Heather Knight on her way to 79 not out on the final day of the 2017–18 Women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval. Picture: Bahnfrend @wikimedia commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2017%E2%80%9318_W_Ashes_A_v_E_Test_17-11-12_Knight_(02).jpg)

Knowle history to live on in Sidmouth Museum

Ken Robertson, Deborah Robertson and Ann Tanner from Sidmouth Museum with the collection of artefacts about Knowle. Picture: Beth Sharp

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Eyewitnesses spot ‘deliberate’ fire near Sidmouth Rugby Club pitch

Sidmouth Fire Station were called to the fire near the rugby ground on Sunday. Picture: Anne Bishop

Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

Who will be England’s leading run taker at the World Cup?

Jos Buttler playing in England v India, 3rd Investec Test Match, Day 2; Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Picture: Mike Prince @flickr (https://www.flickr.com/photos/mikeprince/14591828317)

Experience the taste of India to support The King’s School

Assorted Indian dishes. Picture: Getty Images

Knowle history to live on in Sidmouth Museum

Ken Robertson, Deborah Robertson and Ann Tanner from Sidmouth Museum with the collection of artefacts about Knowle. Picture: Beth Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists