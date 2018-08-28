Advanced search

Head to Treasure Island in Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society’s annual panto

PUBLISHED: 08:31 27 December 2018

Members of the pirate crew out to find treasure in Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society's pantomime Treasure Island. Picture: SADS

Ahoy mateys and set sail this new year with Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society (SADS) as they go in search of Treasure Island in its annual pantomime.

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADSGavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS

Meet Jim Hawkins and his mother as they go on a treasure hunt after finding a map, but unbeknownst to them, they are being followed by Long John Silver and his pirate gang.

Crowds will be thrilled to see lots of familiar faces treading the boards of the Manor Pavilion in this swashbuckling tale.

Director Mark Rose takes helm for the first time working alongside musical director Rob Preece. The script has been written by Ben Crocker and features hits for all ages, including ABBA, Les Miserables and Robbie Williams.

Tickets are £13 for adults and £6.50 for under 16s, group discounts are available.

Show times are as followed, December 29, 2pm and 6.30pm, December 30, 2pm and 6.30pm, December 31 6.30pm, January 1 2pm and 6.30pm. January 3 7.30pm, January 4 7.30pm, January 5 2pm and 7.30pm.

