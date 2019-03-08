Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Nostalgia: Sidmouth sets the record for longest conga in 1977

PUBLISHED: 16:12 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 25 April 2019

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

5,562 people join the line to conga into the Guiness World Record books during the RAF Red Arrows display in 1977.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. A clipping from the Sidmouth Herald's coverage of the event. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. A clipping from the Sidmouth Herald's coverage of the event. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

On Thursday, July 14, Sidmouth went down in history for hosting the world's longest ever conga line, with 5562 people dancing to the beat along the seafront.

The previous record of 4,311, held by Oklahoma University for the American “bunny-hop”, was smashed by the thousands of spectators that had gathered to watch an RAF Red Arrows display at 6.00pm.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth Herald reporter Judi Miles wrote:

“By 6.20pm, a crowd of 2,950 had formed the beginnings of a sanke. At 6.25, it was 3,680. Ten minutes later, 4,620 were counted and at 6.45 the record was declared with an official count of 5,562.”

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth held on to the title for just over 10 years, when it was eventually broken on March 13, 1988, by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havanna, Miami. A whopping 119,986 people dancing the conga was recorded during the Calle Ocho Music Festival - a record that remains unbeaten.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. The Red Arrows fly in at 6pm to give their aerobatic display. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

Be our guest: Cottages attract global attention

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

Be our guest: Cottages attract global attention

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy Wednesday evening cross country run

The Sidmouth Running Club three-mile group take a break at the top of Beacon Hill. Picture SRC

Bicton rocks during action packed eventing weekend

Phoebe Locke and Union Fortunus in action at Bicton. Picture WILLIAM CAREY

Sidmouth teenager says thank you to all who played a part in sending him to Japan

Cole Monaghan with Leon, who, together with Mel at Sidmouth based Headliners Barbers, has helped the teenager with his fund raising efforts to take his place in japan with the Exeter College U18 rugby team. Picture WADE MONAGHAN

Sidmouth indoor season comes to a close

The winners of the morning indoor bowls ‘Closing Drive’ meeting at Sidmouth. Picture CAROL SMITH

Double-header of South West point-to-point this weekend

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists