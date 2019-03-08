Sidmouth Regatta results
PUBLISHED: 16:11 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 27 August 2019
Here's the results from this weekend's rip-roaring regatta as well as some wonderful photographs from our readers.
Thousands flocked to Sidmouth this bank holiday weekend for the town's annual regatta and air show.
Below is a list of results for the 30th Sidmouth Regatta.
Three-Legged Race:
There were 18 entrees into the fancy dress event.
1st: Freddie Murcury and Brian May - Susie Jenkin and Virginia Bell.
2nd: Astronauts.
Race:
1st: Summer In Sidmouth - Antonia Fan and Joe Woodley.
2nd: Silver Foxes - Vicky Morris and C. Helyar
Swimming races:
1st: Under 13 - Tamar Bell (11).
2nd: Under 13 - Ursula Jenkins (10).
3rd: Under 13 - Elspeth Jenkins (6).
Raft race:
Fancy dress:
1st: FATberg - Sidmouth Giggers, Barry Morton, Mike Perrington, Daniel Timms, Alan Rodgers, Julia Pitts, Megan Rodgers, Linda Wheate, Tara Berrisford, Val Ranger, Scott Rawson, Mike and Lynne Rattue and Jezza Cloke.
2nd: Mario's Tart - James Trevett, Harry Thompson, Jacob Voss, Nathan Dunster, Shane Hobson-Martin, Tom (Bowser) Hill and G French
Race:
1st: Spirit of Sidmouth - Robin Richardson, Nara Pandey, Tom Delani, Michael Morterser, Peter Scott, Malcolm Crabtree.
2nd: Woodley Legacy - Beth Woodley, Catherine Kelham, Joe Woodley and Antonia Fan
Juniors:
1st: SSC Hopefuls - Christina Clapp, David Clapp, Oliver Buley and Euan Buley.
Children's drawing:
Erin, 9, Izzy Duggan, 7, Huw Eaton, 6, Jack When, 5, Jessica Alesbury, 7, Finley Parker, 3, Alex Duggan, 10, Sofia Danielle, 12, Ursula Jenkins, 10, Katya Bearland, 10, and Edie Parker, 7.
Children's fancy dress:
All Prizes kindly donated by Gliddons Toys.
0 to 5 years:
1st: A Rocket - Finn Parker
2nd: Boris Johnson - Esmee Hudson
3rd: Buzz Lightyear - William Lascelles
6 to 9 years :
1st: Neil Armstrong - Edie Parker
2nd: Willy Wonker - James Chrisford
Groups:
1st: Apollo 50 Years - Finn & Edie Parker
2nd: Toy Story 4 - Mary-Bess Burdus, Billie Burdus, Cecelia Lascelles, William Lascelles and Sidney McLachlan.
Treasure Hunt:
1st: William and Guy.
2nd: Rhys Oliver and Lucy Retter.
Show window competition:
Winner: Rosanna Percival from Kentisbeare.
Sailing races:
Scorpion:
1st: James Salter and Sophia Abrahams.
2nd: Chris and David Clapp.
Laser:
Alan Ritchie
Handicap.
1st: James Harcourt from Sutton Bingham sailing a Streaker.
2nd: David and Oscar Startup sailing a Mirror.
Anyone that has not collected prizes please contact Oliver Salter on 07966064685.
Organisers gave special thanks to all the Sid Valley hotels and businesses which sponsored the regatta, including Gliddons Toy shop for donating prizes and the Swan, Volunteer, Radway, Black Horse, Anchor and Dukes for their support in supplying the drinks for the event.
Thanks was also given to the family and friends who helped over the weekend - especially Adele, Yasmin and Elisha Salter, Jill and Lucy Retter and Heather Adkin for organising and helping out at the children's events.
