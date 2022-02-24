News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Repair Cafe's second session of the year

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:00 PM February 24, 2022
Lady with sewing machine and other 'fixers' at work at Sidmouth Repair Cafe

'Fixers' at work at Sidmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

The second Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year will take place this Saturday, February 26.

Local people are invited to bring in anything that needs fixing - but are asked to bring only one electrical item.

Volunteer Jenny Ashmore said: “It’s so nice to see the Repair Café in the swing again with its happy vibe. It’s always great to see and hear all the busy-ness going on in all parts of the Café.”

The Repair Cafe is held on the last Saturday of the month at the Youth Centre at Manstone, between 10am and 1pm.

The last session, at the end of January, saw more than 50 visitors turn up. 

​​​​​​​The team of fixers has recruited a new expert on mending textiles, so now has four people skilled at mending clothes and other fabric items. Anyone with clothes or other textiles needing repair is encouraged to bring them along, whatever the condition - the team say they love a challenge.

