Electronic engineer needed for next Sidmouth repair café

Al Findlay looking at a laptop with a stripped down CD player on the table at the repair cafe. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe Archant

Sidmouth’s thriving repair café is looking for new fixers with electronics experience ahead of their next session.

Volunteers meet on a Saturday every month, at Sidmouth Youth Centre, in Manstone Lane, between 10am and 1pm to repair all manners of items.

The committee is hoping to find an electronic engineer with knowledge of electronic gadgets to cover its next café on Saturday, January 26.

David Rafferty, from the café’s committee, said: “We are looking for anybody who has any electrical experience that can repair small electronic gadgets with circuit boards, such as radios.”

“People come along with skills wanting to be involved and we can show you how to fix your own stuff.”

Since the café’s launch in September, 24 volunteers have offered their time and skills in sewing, darning, carpentry, electronics and mechanics.

The café is free to enter and refreshments are available.