Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Electronic engineer needed for next Sidmouth repair café

PUBLISHED: 08:59 17 January 2019

Al Findlay looking at a laptop with a stripped down CD player on the table at the repair cafe. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Al Findlay looking at a laptop with a stripped down CD player on the table at the repair cafe. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Archant

Sidmouth’s thriving repair café is looking for new fixers with electronics experience ahead of their next session.

Volunteers meet on a Saturday every month, at Sidmouth Youth Centre, in Manstone Lane, between 10am and 1pm to repair all manners of items.

The committee is hoping to find an electronic engineer with knowledge of electronic gadgets to cover its next café on Saturday, January 26.

David Rafferty, from the café’s committee, said: “We are looking for anybody who has any electrical experience that can repair small electronic gadgets with circuit boards, such as radios.”

“People come along with skills wanting to be involved and we can show you how to fix your own stuff.”

Since the café’s launch in September, 24 volunteers have offered their time and skills in sewing, darning, carpentry, electronics and mechanics.

The café is free to enter  and refreshments are  available.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

Road closed

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Google

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Electronic engineer needed for next Sidmouth repair café

Al Findlay looking at a laptop with a stripped down CD player on the table at the repair cafe. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

We’re not in Sidmouth anymore Buster! Dog to make stage debut in Youth Theatre production

‘Buster’ Skelly will be making his stage debut as Toto in Sidmouth Youth Theatre's production of The Wiz at the Manor Pavilion in February. Picture: Angela Davies

Jury hears from family of Newton Poppleford tractor crash victim as trial continues

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Netting plans to protect Sidmouth public from stray cricket balls given go-ahead

Sidmouth cricket club from the esplanade. Ref shs 25 18TI 5948. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists