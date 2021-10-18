Sidmouth Repair Cafe set to reopen later this month
- Credit: Archant
Sidmouth Repair Café is making a comeback later this month.
It will be reopening in its usual venue, Sidmouth Youth Centre in Manstone Lane, on Saturday, October 30, between 10am and 1pm.
Visitors are being asked to follow the ‘hands, face space’ guidelines to minimise the risk of Covid-19, and to bring only one item for mending to this first session since the start of the pandemic.
Tea and cakes will be available, and the Repair Café team say they are looking forward to seeing people again.
The Sidmouth Repair Café first opened in September 2018, inviting local residents to bring anything that needed mending; clothes, toys, electrical appliances and computers.
The idea is to reduce waste by re-using as much as possible, rather than throwing items away and buying new ones.
It also serves a social purpose, enabling people to sit down for a hot drink and a chat, and ensuring that useful repairing skills are utilised and shared.
