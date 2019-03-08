'Mischievous' Maggie on road to recovery as owner makes heartfelt thanks to rescurers

Maggie the beagle with her family Alison,Josh and Oscar Smith together with Donna Green,Stephanie Hamilton and Nicky King of Otter Vets and Liza Mclean of Sidmouth Pets.

A 'mischievous' puppy, which was at 'death's door', is making a full recovery, after eating a 'toxic substance', thanks to the actions of quick-thinking pet lovers.

Alison Smith owns two-year-old beagle-cross Maggie, who featured in the Herald's campaign with animal charity ARC to find dogs a home.

Mrs Smith issued a heartfelt thanks to Otter Vets and James McLean of Sidmouth Pets and Aquatics for saving her dog's life.

Maggie's health drastically declined on Monday, July 15, after she ate a toxic substance, resulting in the paralysis of her nervous system.

Mrs Smith dashed into the Temple Street pet shop to borrow Mr McLean's buggy and wheel her pet to the Chandlers' Street surgery.

Mr McLean said: "She (Maggie) was a sorry state and she looked like she was a death's door. She was sick over the floor, she was obviously very ill."

It is unknown what the beagle-cross pup ingested but Mrs Smith said it could have been something eaten after she went missing from the family home two days earlier.

Maggie ran off during an evening walk on July 13, resulting in the family carrying out a search throughout the night.

She was found in the morning, half-a-mile away, in the communal garden of some flats in Salcombe Lawn.

Maggie woke up residents who caught and returned her to the Smith family, warning them she may have ingested slug pellets.

Mrs Smith said the friendly warning could have saved her life.

Mrs Smith said: "We as a family fell in love with her merry mischievous face and after all the due checks we adopted Maggie. Due to her affectionate and naughty nature, she became a much-loved member of our family. That nearly ended.

"They (Otter Vets) operated, flushed and checked on her night and day. The staff came in on their days off bringing in their fresh food to tempt her to eat.

"We nearly lost her. The skill and compassion of the staff at Otter Vets pulled her through."

Mrs Smith said many people were involved in the saving of the family's 'mad little princess', who has since returned to her 'naughty ways'.

Stephanie Hamilton, practice manager for Otter Vets, said: "She needed the one operation but needed a lot of nursing care. Maggie is such a sweetheart. It's nice that something like this has a happy ending."