Sidmouth care home residents show thanks to NHS with artwork
PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 May 2020
Sidmouth residents have been getting creative and showing their appreciation of the NHS.
Staff and residents at Malden House, one of Hartford Care’s care homes, in Sidford Road, have been making butterfly rainbows to be displayed in their windows.
The home wanted to show their thanks to key workers, especially the doctors, who have been looking after them during this very difficult period.
Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, which provides sheltered accommodation for the elderly, has also been busy with different activities to show their thanks.
Residents have placed colourful ribbons and drawings at the front of the home in Station Road, in the hope of making passers-by smile.
Louse Clinch, house manager at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, said: “It would be marvellous if the local community could help fill the board with their pictures and lots of colour.
“It has been lovely when I have been outside and a passer-by has smiled, stopped and had a chat.”
