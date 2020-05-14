Advanced search

Sidmouth care home residents show thanks to NHS with artwork

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 May 2020

Residents at Malden House putting their art work up in the window. Picture: Maldon House

Residents at Malden House putting their art work up in the window. Picture: Maldon House

Archant

Sidmouth residents have been getting creative and showing their appreciation of the NHS.

The display at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society. Picture: Abbeyfield Sidmouth SocietyThe display at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society. Picture: Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society

Staff and residents at Malden House, one of Hartford Care’s care homes, in Sidford Road, have been making butterfly rainbows to be displayed in their windows.

The home wanted to show their thanks to key workers, especially the doctors, who have been looking after them during this very difficult period.

Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, which provides sheltered accommodation for the elderly, has also been busy with different activities to show their thanks.

Residents have placed colourful ribbons and drawings at the front of the home in Station Road, in the hope of making passers-by smile.

The display at Malden House in Sidford Road. Picture: Maldon HouseThe display at Malden House in Sidford Road. Picture: Maldon House

Louse Clinch, house manager at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, said: “It would be marvellous if the local community could help fill the board with their pictures and lots of colour.

“It has been lovely when I have been outside and a passer-by has smiled, stopped and had a chat.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

White Ensign flag from WW2 battleship brought out for VE Day in Sidmouth

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Gourmet burger service launched in Sidmouth

The Clock Tower Cafe, Connaught Gardens

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

White Ensign flag from WW2 battleship brought out for VE Day in Sidmouth

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Gourmet burger service launched in Sidmouth

The Clock Tower Cafe, Connaught Gardens

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth and Sidbury march on after match day five of the East Devon T20 Virtual League

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth care home residents show thanks to NHS with artwork

Residents at Malden House putting their art work up in the window. Picture: Maldon House

This time last year – Sidmouth beat Plymouth to continue winning start

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper

Tournament woes, sheep on the lawns to a revival in 1966 – continuing the history of Sidmouth croquet Club

Players taking part in the Sidmouth June CA Tournament this week. Ref shsp 8947-23-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action
Drive 24