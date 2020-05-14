Sidmouth care home residents show thanks to NHS with artwork

Residents at Malden House putting their art work up in the window. Picture: Maldon House Archant

Sidmouth residents have been getting creative and showing their appreciation of the NHS.

The display at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society. Picture: Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society The display at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society. Picture: Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society

Staff and residents at Malden House, one of Hartford Care’s care homes, in Sidford Road, have been making butterfly rainbows to be displayed in their windows.

The home wanted to show their thanks to key workers, especially the doctors, who have been looking after them during this very difficult period.

Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, which provides sheltered accommodation for the elderly, has also been busy with different activities to show their thanks.

Residents have placed colourful ribbons and drawings at the front of the home in Station Road, in the hope of making passers-by smile.

The display at Malden House in Sidford Road. Picture: Maldon House The display at Malden House in Sidford Road. Picture: Maldon House

Louse Clinch, house manager at Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, said: “It would be marvellous if the local community could help fill the board with their pictures and lots of colour.

“It has been lovely when I have been outside and a passer-by has smiled, stopped and had a chat.”