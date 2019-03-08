Road closures announced ahead of ‘urgent’ electricity works
PUBLISHED: 11:56 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 02 April 2019
Urgent electricity works will get underway in Sidmouth this week to replace five poles, resulting in road closures around the ford.
Western Power has announced it will be carrying out work from Wednesday, April 3, for two weeks aiming to complete the scheme by April 17.
A company spokesman said: “This will improve the reliability of the network in the area and the visual impact of our network.”
The company will be replacing three poles in Mill Street, one in Milford Road and one to the footpath to the rear of Riverside Road. Some cables along the route will also be replaced.
Road closures will come into place from Tuesday night (April 2) until April 18 and are subject to change at short notice.
Mill Street will be closed from the junction of Holmdale across the ford to Mildford Road and through to the junction of Beatlands Road.
Residents will still have access during the works.
In a letter to residents Western Power said: “During this time there will be a road closure in place through Milford Road to Mill Street. Residents will have access during this time, although some necessary restrictions to street parking will be needed on specified days.
“Yellow no parking cones will be put out with notices indicating which days we will need the road to be clear so we can replace the existing poles and conductors.
“The company will also need to shut down electricity supplies to properties for a temporary period of time.”
