Road closures announced ahead of ‘urgent’ electricity works

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1557. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Urgent electricity works will get underway in Sidmouth this week to replace five poles, resulting in road closures around the ford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1556. Picture: Terry Ife Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1556. Picture: Terry Ife

Western Power has announced it will be carrying out work from Wednesday, April 3, for two weeks aiming to complete the scheme by April 17.

A company spokesman said: “This will improve the reliability of the network in the area and the visual impact of our network.”

The company will be replacing three poles in Mill Street, one in Milford Road and one to the footpath to the rear of Riverside Road. Some cables along the route will also be replaced.

Road closures will come into place from Tuesday night (April 2) until April 18 and are subject to change at short notice.

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1555. Picture: Terry Ife Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1555. Picture: Terry Ife

Mill Street will be closed from the junction of Holmdale across the ford to Mildford Road and through to the junction of Beatlands Road.

Residents will still have access during the works.

In a letter to residents Western Power said: “During this time there will be a road closure in place through Milford Road to Mill Street. Residents will have access during this time, although some necessary restrictions to street parking will be needed on specified days.

“Yellow no parking cones will be put out with notices indicating which days we will need the road to be clear so we can replace the existing poles and conductors.

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1553. Picture: Terry Ife Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1553. Picture: Terry Ife

“The company will also need to shut down electricity supplies to properties for a temporary period of time.”