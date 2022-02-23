Sidmouth roadworks 'halfway complete and on schedule'

The ongoing major resurfacing and highway drainage improvement scheme in Sidmouth is progressing well, according to Devon County Council.

The 12-week scheme, affecting around 1.2km of the A375 from Temple Gardens to the junction with the Esplanade, started in January and has now reached the half-way point.

The work involves repairs to a number of sections of damaged and collapsed drainage pipes, and this has been completed on the stretch from Salcombe Road to All Saints Road and the roundabout, as well as in Fore Street and High Street.

Town centre traders gave mixed reactions to the disruption, with many reporting a fall in customers, but accepting that the work is necessary, and glad that it was being done outside the visitor season.

Between Thursday, March 3 and Friday 11, resurfacing is due to take place in Fore Street and High Street, with the road closed overnight from 5.30pm until 7am. During the overnight closures the diversion route will be via All Saints Road and Station Road and continue until the Esplanade. Return route vice versa.

Drainage repairs are now taking place on small sections in the Temple Street and Vicarage Road area. The local traffic for Lawn Vista, Woolcombe Lane and Chandler’s Lane will be managed on site, maintaining the traffic flow systems in their current layout.

Resurfacing will be undertaken on these stretches of the road from around Monday, March 14. When sections of Temple Street and Vicarage Road are closed, the diversion route will be Vicarage Road / Temple Street north on the A375 Arcot Road, then Sidford Road, left onto the A3052 Sidford High Street, then left onto the B3176, Station Road; then left onto All Saints Road and Radway and Vicarage Road and vice versa.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highway Management and County Councillor for Sidmouth, said: “The scheme is going well and is on schedule so far, so thanks must go to our contractors. The whole town will benefit from this drainage and road reconstruction work so please bear with us for the remaining weeks of the scheme.”

For more information on the work areas, road closures, and diversion routes please visit the County Council's roadworks webpages.