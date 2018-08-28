Advanced search

Rotary Club’s community work commemorated at annual dinner

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 January 2019

Members of the Sidmouth Rotary Club at the President's Dinner. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Members of the Sidmouth Rotary Club at the President's Dinner. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Rotarians got together to celebrate their community work at special dinner hosted by their president.

President John Kinch and the District Governor Graham Carey. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary ClubPresident John Kinch and the District Governor Graham Carey. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth held its annual President’s Dinner and Dance evening at the Victoria Hotel last Sunday (January 13) to mark the year’s achievements.

One Rotarian called it ‘a huge success’ as the club highlighted the work done for the local community as well as the friendship it provides to its members.

The event, hosted by president John Kinch, also saw the district governor Graham Carey attend and both made speeches to the gathered group of rotarians and guests.

The next event on the club’s horizon is its annual quiz night. It will be held on Friday, March 22, at Sidmouth Golf Club and will start at 7pm. It is £5 per head for tables of six and bookings can be made through Keith on 01395 741968.

Memebers of the Sidmouth Rotary Club at the President's Dinner. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary ClubMemebers of the Sidmouth Rotary Club at the President's Dinner. Picture: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The Rotary Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

