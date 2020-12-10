Published: 10:12 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020

For more than 12 years Rotary’s Christmas Collection with its giant Christmas tree and blaring Christmas music in the Market Square, , has been part of Sidmouth’s festive season.

Rotary members have braved the cold, the rain, and even the snow to collect for many of our local charities and bring some Christmas cheer to the town.

Although Rotary are very disappointed that the current covid-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions are likely to prevent their traditional collection taking place as planned on the 11th and 12th of December, they are determined that their chosen charity, the Sidmouth Food Bank should not lose out as a result.

An appeal was therefore launched by the club to raise funds for the Food Bank and to date more than £900 has been received.

Encouraged by this initial response, the club has set a goal of raising more than £5,000 for this worthy cause and are inviting the community to join them in their efforts.

Sidmouth Food Bank offers support to local families who have been identified by their doctor, the local council or a social worker as struggling to feed themselves adequately.

The current pandemic has had a serious impact on the financial circumstances of many families, which in turn has put significant pressure on the Food Bank’s services, and currently they are supporting between 30 and 40 families who without this support would be struggling to feed themselves.

Whilst the Food Bank receives amazing support from the local community and businesses in the area in the form of food donations, they still need to raise around £150 every week to purchase fresh food and cover their overheads, including rent, insurance and out of pocket expenses.

If Herald readers would like to assist Sidmouth Rotary in meeting its goal, and help the less fortunate in the local community this Christmas, you are invited to send cheques made out to “Rotary Club of Sidmouth” to this year’s president, John Summerside, 2 Abbey View, Sidmouth, EX10 9NG, or donate via the club’s online giving page virginmoneygiving.com/fund/sidmo