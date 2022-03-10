Generous shoppers give £4,500 for Ukraine refugees - in two days

Lesley and Alex Dunn collecting for the Ukraine at Waitrose in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary

Generous shoppers in Sidmouth helped the town's Rotary Club raise around £4,500 for emergency relief in Ukraine.

Alec Dunn, organiser of the Sidmouth Rotary Club collection for Ukrainian refugees, said the collection at Waitrose on Saturday and Sunday (Mrach 5 and 6), 'stood out as a mark of the generosity of the people of the local area'.

"The collection by Club members over the two days amounted to £3,001 which when donations from the Rotary Club and from HMRC Gift Aid are added the total amount will be close to £4,500," he added.

He also paid tribute to the amazing support from Waitrose, without whose help at short notice the collection would not have been possible.

"The money will be channelled through the Rotary Global Disaster Response Fund which is already active in Ukraine and adjacent countries ensuring that aid can be targeted where it is needed," Alex added.

"The club will also be collecting in Market Square on Friday and Saturday (March 11 and 12) and donations can be made by cash or card."