Published: 3:00 PM October 13, 2021

A local mother and daughter are both sacrificing their long hair to raise money for charity.

On Friday, October 22, mum Hazel Rowland and her daughter Katie, 20, will have the chop to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Katie will be going further still and having her head shaved in aid of the Mental Health Foundation.

Their hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own through cancer treatment.

Hazel is well known in Sidmouth, having worked at Duke’s, the Hotel Elizabeth and the Kingswood & Devoran from her late teens until 2017.

She said: “I’ve always been known as ‘the woman with the long hair’ if someone doesn’t know my name.

“I haven’t had hair shorter than shoulder-length since the age of four or five, I can remember sitting in school assembly and people pulling my hair and making comments.

“I’ve had long hair for four decades now and had so much teasing, that's all I know.”

She said she was happy to have her hair cut while it is still healthy and can be donated to the children’s charity.

On the decision to support Cancer Research UK, she said: “So many people suffer from cancer - if you don’t at least know someone who's suffered in some way with it I’d be very surprised. It can attack anyone at any age at any time, in lots of different ways.”

Hazel’s daughter Katie, who grew up in Ottery, said she had chosen the date of October 22 for the haircut and headshave because it’s an important anniversary.

A friend of hers, also aged 20, had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, but was treated successfully and given the all-clear on October 22 last year.

Katie is also supporting the Mental Health Foundation in memory of another friend who was lost due to a mental health condition.

The pair will have their hair chopped at Cut & Curl in Ottery St Mary, surrounded by supporters and family members, at 2.30pm on Friday 22.

To support their Cancer Research fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katierowland2000 and to support the Mental Health Foundation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-rowland2000