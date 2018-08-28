Advanced search

Sidmouth Royal British Legion to host carol concert in parish church

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2018

Sidmouth parish church. Ref shs 28-17TI 6822. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Christmas carols will ring out from Sidmouth Parish Church with a festive concert from Sidmouth’s Royal British Legion.

The service will be conducted by the Reverend Annita Denny at 10.30am tomorrow (Saturday).

The RBL hopes for a good turnout following the successful Peoples Procession and Remembrance Day last month.

Sidmouth Gospel Choir will sing at the concert led by musical director and organist Bob Millington.

John Greenaway, president of Sidmouth RBL, said: “‘There is a particular poignancy this year, given the truce and brief cessation of hostilities Christmas Eve 1914, it seemed fitting that of the carols to be included this year would be Silent Night, Holy Night which is noted was sung from the trenches.”

Refreshments will be provided after the service.

The branch is welcoming new members to its meeting at the Conservative Club on January 8.

