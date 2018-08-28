Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A talk on the history of Sidmouth Rugby Club

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 February 2019

Sidmouth's rugby team in 1994. Picture: Terry O'Brien

Sidmouth's rugby team in 1994. Picture: Terry O'Brien

Terry O'Brien

The speaker Terry O’Brien has been associated with the club for more than 50 years

Sidmouth rugby club, today. Picture: Terry O'BrienSidmouth rugby club, today. Picture: Terry O'Brien

Sidmouth Rugby Club has an interesting history, with MPs, knights of the realm and even a member of the royal family involved in its past, and there is even a conspiracy theory associated with it.

Those stories will be told during a talk by Terry O’Brien, who started playing for Sidmouth Colts in 1965 and has been with the club ever since.

He captained the 1st team for six years and eventually joined the committee as fixture secretary.

He then became chairman for several years and was elected president in 2017.

He is currently rugby secretary.

His talk, The History of Sidmouth Rugby Club, will cover the first recorded matches in the town, the founding of the club in 1884, and everything up to the present day.

His book on the subject, At the Heart of the Town, will be on sale afterwards.

The talk is being hosted by the Sid Vale Association and takes place at the Manor Pavilion on Wednesday, February 13, at 2.30pm.

Admission is £3 and includes tea or coffee.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car collides with multiple vehicles and house on Ottery road

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Newton Poppleford beautician opens first salon in place she calls home

Vida Beauty. Picture: Katie Lowe

Time to be ‘Wiz-zed’ off to Oz for Sidmouth Youth Theatre production

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9427. Picture: Terry Ife

Issues facing GPs are ‘invisible’ says Sidmouth doctor

Dr Mike Slot

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bowls - Is the noble sport of bowls under threat?

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs game ON - but local football hit once again

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Four Trigs being run this coming Sunday

Running

A talk on the history of Sidmouth Rugby Club

Sidmouth's rugby team in 1994. Picture: Terry O'Brien

Sidmouth Town Band concert for charity

Chris Gradwell and Andrew Daldorph. Picture Courtesy of Chris Gradwell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists