A talk on the history of Sidmouth Rugby Club

Sidmouth's rugby team in 1994. Picture: Terry O'Brien Terry O'Brien

The speaker Terry O’Brien has been associated with the club for more than 50 years

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth rugby club, today. Picture: Terry O'Brien Sidmouth rugby club, today. Picture: Terry O'Brien

Sidmouth Rugby Club has an interesting history, with MPs, knights of the realm and even a member of the royal family involved in its past, and there is even a conspiracy theory associated with it.

Those stories will be told during a talk by Terry O’Brien, who started playing for Sidmouth Colts in 1965 and has been with the club ever since.

He captained the 1st team for six years and eventually joined the committee as fixture secretary.

He then became chairman for several years and was elected president in 2017.

He is currently rugby secretary.

His talk, The History of Sidmouth Rugby Club, will cover the first recorded matches in the town, the founding of the club in 1884, and everything up to the present day.

His book on the subject, At the Heart of the Town, will be on sale afterwards.

The talk is being hosted by the Sid Vale Association and takes place at the Manor Pavilion on Wednesday, February 13, at 2.30pm.

Admission is £3 and includes tea or coffee.