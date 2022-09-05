Sidmouth runners to carry 'memory baton' in event for Alzheimer's Month

Two members of Sidmouth Running Club will be the main baton bearers in a 19-mile relay to mark World Alzheimer’s Month.

The relay around Exeter on Sunday, September 11, is being organised by the city’s Dementia Action Alliance and was the idea of board member Jo Earlam, who lives in Sidmouth.

Jo Earlam with the 'memory baton' - Credit: Contributed

She was also the creator of the Cosy Marathon running route around Exeter – and the Sidmouth runners Simon Hollyer and Dave Wright were the first to complete it in September 2020.

Alongside the main baton bearing team, people whose loved ones have been affected by dementia, and those living with it, will be invited to carry the baton for short intervals where safe to do so. Anyone wanting to donate to the Dementia Action Alliance can do so by sponsoring the baton relay.

The baton itself will contain a digital memory stick containing written messages and thoughts from people who have experience of dementia, either through a loved one living with the condition or in a professional capacity. These will be printed out and displayed at Exeter Guildhall on Saturday, September 24.

Contributions to the baton memory stick should be emailed by Thursday September 8 to exeterdaa@outlook.com or exetercosyroutes@outlook.com

Jo said: “I’ve experienced the impact of dementia through three generations of family, both my late grandmothers, my father Bernard who died in 2015 aged 73, and now my husband John, who’s 78, and was diagnosed with mixed dementia five years ago.

“I have wonderful memories of spending time with my grandmothers and my dad, and in caring now for John, amid the difficult times there’s still a lot of laughter and special moments. It would be wonderful if the messages in the memory baton celebrate the warm-hearted feelings that I know so many people have for their loved ones who lived or are living with dementia.”

She said the idea for the event came when she saw the Commonwealth Games baton relay go through Exeter on July 4.

“I’d spent the weekend thinking and talking about what the Alliance might do in September for World Alzheimer’s Month, being the Lord Mayor’s Charity for this year.

“On the Monday night watching BBC Spotlight and seeing coverage of the Commonwealth Games baton relay, I suddenly thought, ‘ooh how about a baton relay celebrating memories’ and the idea took shape from there.”